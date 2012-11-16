WASHINGTON Nov 15 The chairman of the
tax-writing Ways and Means Committee of the U.S. House of
Representatives said on Thursday that his panel will move to
overhaul the U.S. tax code next year.
The panel "will write, act on and pass comprehensive tax
reform legislation in 2013," said Republican Representative Dave
Camp in the text of a speech to be delivered in the evening.
"Let me repeat that: we intend to move a comprehensive tax
reform bill in 2013 - no matter what," he said.
The U.S. tax code has not been thoroughly overhauled since
1986, but bipartisan political support for such a move has been
growing as part of a response to the nation's budget deficit.