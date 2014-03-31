By Patrick Temple-West
| WASHINGTON, March 31
WASHINGTON, March 31 Caterpillar Inc
avoided paying $2.4 billion in U.S. taxes from 2000 through 2012
by moving profits from sales of replacement parts through a
low-tax unit it set up in Switzerland, a congressional panel
said on Monday.
In the latest example of a major U.S. corporation's offshore
tax strategies going under the congressional microscope, the
Senate Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations issued a report
focused on a complex 1999 restructuring by Caterpillar.
The world's largest mining and construction equipment
maker's restructuring negotiated a low tax rate with Switzerland
for a unit it set up there to book taxable profits from sales of
Caterpillar-branded replacement parts made by third parties
under contract with the Peoria, Illinois-based company.
"This is a prime example of a tax avoidance strategy, which
is costing the U.S. Treasury billions of dollars," said Senator
Carl Levin, the Democratic chairman of the subcommittee, which
has a hearing scheduled for Tuesday on the report's findings.
Caterpillar makes no replacement parts and has no warehouses
in Switzerland, but 85 percent of its parts business's profits
went through the Swiss unit, where the company pays a tax rate
of between 4 percent and 6 percent, the subcommittee said.
The top U.S. corporate tax income rate is 35 percent.
Caterpillar's Swiss structure continues to save the company
about $300 million a year in U.S. taxes, the subcommittee said.
In a response to the Levin report, Caterpillar said its
Swiss unit, known as Caterpillar Sarl, or CSARL, has a large
marketing and sales presence in Geneva, Switzerland.
"CSARL is no mere shell, but rather a major operating
company employing hundreds of personnel in Geneva," said Julie
Lagacy, vice president of Caterpillar's finance services
division, according to prepared testimony released ahead of the
hearing.
Along with three Caterpillar executives, representatives of
Big Four accounting firm PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP (PwC), which
advised Caterpillar on the restructuring, are expected to
testify.
A spokeswoman for PwC defended the firm's tax advice to
Caterpillar. "We stand by the work we did for them," the
spokeswoman said in a statement.
Levin's panel has also held hearings on the tax strategies
of Apple Inc, Hewlett-Packard Co and Microsoft
Corp.
"This (Caterpillar) investigation demonstrates just how
shifting profits to a tax haven is not just the province of
high-tech companies," Levin said.
