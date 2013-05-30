* Two presidents have failed to kill 'check the box' rule
* For Treasury Department, a trail of unintended
consequences
* Even lawmakers who oppose loophole have voted to extend it
By Kevin Drawbaugh and Andy Sullivan
WASHINGTON, May 30 As the U.S. economy crumbled
in early 2009, President Barack Obama offered a plan that he
said would save American jobs: a crackdown on corporate tax
loopholes that encourage companies to send profits abroad to
avoid paying billions of dollars in U.S. taxes each year.
Tax lobbyist Ken Kies was not worried. A decade earlier, he
had led a fight to preserve a key loophole - known in Treasury
Department shorthand as the "check the box" rule - when another
Democratic president, Bill Clinton, had tried to kill it.
"I told my clients, 'Don't sweat this. This is never going
to happen,'" recalled Kies, who has advised corporate giants
Microsoft and General Electric on the issue.
Kies was right.
Business groups rose up against Obama's plan, arguing that
it could damage U.S. businesses already threatened by the weak
economy. Democrats in Congress balked, Obama dropped the idea
and the loophole survived.
The story of the "check the box" loophole, which allows U.S.
companies to choose for themselves how to classify their
subsidiaries for tax purposes, and a companion policy known as
the "look-through" rule, shows how Washington bureaucrats,
lobbyists and politicians have worked together - sometimes
wittingly - to save money for American corporations and deprive
the federal government of billions in tax revenue each year.
What began in 1996 as an effort by the Treasury Department
to simplify the U.S. tax code mistakenly ended up as a massive
tax loophole for corporate America, which seized upon it and has
never let go.
Besides fueling an explosion in earnings that U.S. companies
keep abroad - now more than $1.8 trillion, the Commerce
Department estimates, double the amount from less than a decade
ago - the loophole has become a symbol of how difficult it can
be to repeal a tax benefit once it becomes entrenched.
At congressional hearings last week, several lawmakers
blasted Apple Inc. for using the "check the box" loophole and
other international tax strategies to avoid paying what they
estimated as $9 billion in potential U.S. taxes in 2012.
Two of Apple's most aggressive questioners, Democratic
Senator Carl Levin of Michigan and Republican Senator John
McCain of Arizona, have called for closing the "check the box"
loophole. But even they have voted to keep it alive several
times in recent years when it has been inserted into other
legislation.
Levin's office did not respond to requests for a comment.
McCain declined to comment for this story.
"Once a policy mistake is made that is favorable to
taxpayers, and particularly to big taxpayers, it is extremely
difficult to reverse," said a former Treasury Department
official who helped write the "check the box" rule and was
involved in Obama's effort to repeal it.
The former official spoke on condition of anonymity, citing
the sensitive nature of the tax break.
The "check the box" loophole - which costs the United States
about $10 billion per year, according to the White House - also
has been a reflection of Washington's "revolving door" culture
of policy-making and lobbying. Some of the bureaucrats who
helped to write the rule went on to work for corporations that
used it to lower their tax bills.
They include William Morris, who was Treasury's associate
international tax counsel when the rule was imposed.
Morris, who did not respond to requests for comment on this
story, joined GE in 2000 and is now director of the company's
global tax policy. The company, like many other big
multinationals, keeps its tax burden well below the official
U.S. corporate rate of 35 percent in part by taking advantage of
"check the box" and other international tax strategies.
GE's annual reports indicate that the company does so
largely because many of its profits are directed to its vast
network of foreign subsidiaries. In a filing with the U.S.
Securities and Exchange Commission in February, GE said its
overseas affiliates were holding $108 billion in offshore
profits, which is more than any other U.S. company.
Morris's precise role in GE's tax strategy is unclear. The
company declined to comment for this story.
Other former IRS and Treasury officials involved in shaping
the tax loophole now hold senior positions at law and accounting
firms in Washington and New York.
BIRTH OF A LOOPHOLE
Offshore tax shelters have bedeviled the U.S. government
virtually since the inception of the tax code in 1913.
A 1962 compromise between President John Kennedy and
Congress imposed U.S. taxes on "passive" income such as
royalties and interest earned abroad, but not on "active" income
from regular business operations.
That law, known as Subpart F, made the tax code increasingly
complex as businesses grew larger and more diverse. The law was
revised 10 times between 1969 and 1996 as the U.S. Internal
Revenue Service tried to figure out how to classify, and then
tax, tens of thousands of corporate units.
In 1996 the Treasury Department moved to simplify matters
with a rule that enabled companies to "check the box" on a tax
form to describe a given corporate entity - including whether it
was, for tax purposes, irrelevant, a so-called "disregarded
entity."
For a company and its subsidiaries that all operate in the
United States, the rule streamlined tax filing by allowing the
subsidiaries' income to be reported on the same forms as the
parent company's income.
When applied to U.S.-based multinational companies, however,
the "disregarded entities" status could be used to set up
high-volume subsidiaries in low-tax jurisdictions such as
Luxembourg or Ireland. A key part of Apple's tax strategy, for
example, is having a subsidiary in Ireland that takes in all of
the income from Apple's retail stores in Europe.
Treasury had given little thought to how the "check the box"
rule might affect U.S.-based multinational corporations,
according to several people involved in the effort.
Treasury officials realized they had created a massive
loophole when they noticed a spike in cross-border financing
shortly after the rule took effect.
"The mistake was extending it to foreign entities," Donald
Lubick, Treasury's top tax official at the time, told Reuters.
"That was apparent pretty quickly."
Clinton's Treasury Department moved to revoke the "check the
box" rule in early 1998. But multinational companies such as
Hallmark, Coca-Cola, IBM and Philip Morris launched a full-court
press to convince Congress to keep the rule in place.
Enter Kies, a former tax specialist for Congress' Joint Tax
Committee who was eager to put his expertise and contacts to
work as a tax lobbyist.
Kies's former Republican bosses - Representative Bill Archer
of Texas and Senator William Roth of Delaware - accused the IRS
and Treasury of overstepping their authority in trying to take
away the loophole.
Kies, meanwhile, says he pursued a strategy that he figured
would resonate with businesses, lawmakers and regular citizens:
He argued that eliminating the "check the box" loophole would
damage U.S.-based multinational companies by forcing them to pay
more taxes not only in the United States, but also to high-tax
nations such as France.
Roth's Senate Finance Committee passed a bill in April 1998
to prevent Treasury from making any changes to "check the box."
That language was watered down to a non-binding resolution by
the time the measure passed the Senate the next month, but
Congress' message was clear: Don't mess with the loophole.
Treasury soon gave up its effort to revoke it.
"In light of that reception that this rule got on Capitol
Hill, we withdrew the notice," said Philip West, who was then
the top international tax official at Treasury and now advises
clients on international tax strategy for the law firm Steptoe &
Johnson.
'CHECK THE BOX' GROWS UP
By 2004, thanks in part to the "check the box" rule,
U.S.-based multinational corporations paid an effective tax rate
of about 2.3 percent on $700 billion in foreign earnings,
according to the Obama administration.
To make "check the box" tougher to revoke, Kies and other
corporate lobbyists urged Congress to turn the rule into a law.
Congress did so in 2006 with legislation that became known
as the "look through" rule. It bolstered the "check the box"
loophole by giving corporations more latitude to move some types
of income from one foreign unit to another without paying a tax.
The "look through" rule became law with little debate,
according to congressional records. It was tucked into a broad
extension of other tax cuts.
The 2006 law wasn't permanent, but supporters have managed
to extend it repeatedly by embedding it in large and important
but unrelated pieces of legislation that were headed toward easy
passage in Congress.
That is what happened in 2009, when Obama threatened to cut
the loophole.
Congress has extended it temporarily twice since then as
part of larger pieces of legislation. Both Levin and McCain
voted to extend it in January as part of the legislation that
kept the U.S. government from going off the "fiscal cliff," a
package of across-the-board tax hikes and spending cuts that
threatened to plunge the U.S. economy into another recession.
Both also voted to extend it in 2010 as part of a broad tax
bill.
Obama has not proposed a repeal of the loophole since 2009.
During the Senate hearing last week on Apple's tax strategy,
Mark Mazur, Treasury's assistant secretary for tax issues, said
in written testimony that the Obama administration remained
"concerned about the misuse of various income-shifting devices,
including misuse of the 'check the box' rules."
Mazur noted that the White House has made proposals to
discourage profit-shifting offshore. But it's unclear whether
Obama will try again to have the "check the box" rule revoked.
For perspective, Obama could read the words of another
president who also fell short in his assault on tax shelters,
this one failing to raise taxes on overseas holding companies.
"We face a challenge to the power of government to collect
uniformly and fairly, and without discrimination, taxes based on
statutes adopted by Congress," that president wrote.
The letter was signed by Franklin Roosevelt and dated June
1, 1937.