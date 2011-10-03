Oct 3 No date has been set to resume talks on
joint U.S.-Chinese inspections of audits in China, despite
expectations that negotiations would resume in October, U.S.
regulators said on Monday.
A spokeswoman for the Public Company Accounting Oversight
Board (PCAOB), which regulates the auditing industry, said the
board hoped talks would take place in the "near future".
Officials from the PCAOB and U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission (SEC) were due to meet with their Chinese
counterparts in Washington, D.C. this month for a second round
of talks on joint inspections of audit firms in China.
There has been growing U.S. concern over accounting
practices at some U.S.-listed Chinese companies. A PCAOB report
issued on Monday voiced concern over Chinese audits and those
performed in other emerging markets.
Robert Khuzami, director of enforcement at the SEC, said in
an interview with Reuters last week, "There are parts of the
Justice Department that are actively engaged in this area."
The SEC and Federal Bureau of Investigation are also
probing the accounting methods of certain U.S.-listed Chinese
companies.
