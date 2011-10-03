Oct 3 No date has been set to resume talks on joint U.S.-Chinese inspections of audits in China, despite expectations that negotiations would resume in October, U.S. regulators said on Monday.

A spokeswoman for the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (PCAOB), which regulates the auditing industry, said the board hoped talks would take place in the "near future".

Officials from the PCAOB and U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) were due to meet with their Chinese counterparts in Washington, D.C. this month for a second round of talks on joint inspections of audit firms in China.

There has been growing U.S. concern over accounting practices at some U.S.-listed Chinese companies. A PCAOB report issued on Monday voiced concern over Chinese audits and those performed in other emerging markets.

Robert Khuzami, director of enforcement at the SEC, said in an interview with Reuters last week, "There are parts of the Justice Department that are actively engaged in this area."

The SEC and Federal Bureau of Investigation are also probing the accounting methods of certain U.S.-listed Chinese companies. (Reporting by Nanette Byrnes in Chapel Hill, N.C.)