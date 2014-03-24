WASHINGTON, March 24 A new U.S. anti-tax evasion
law, set to take effect on July 1, will encounter "inevitable
glitches," said the head of the U.S. Internal Revenue Service on
Monday, adding that the IRS will be sympathetic to banks doing
their best to comply.
The Foreign Account Tax Compliance Act (FATCA) will require
foreign banks, insurers and investment funds to send the IRS
information about Americans' offshore accounts worth more than
$50,000. Banks failing to comply could effectively be frozen out
of U.S. capital markets.
FATCA's start date has already been delayed twice. Some
banking groups want another six-month delay, but the Obama
administration has refused.
"We've held firm to the July 1 deadline because it's already
been extended," IRS Commissioner John Koskinen said in a speech
at a tax conference.
"The question is: How do we deal with the inevitable
glitches along the way?" Koskinen said.
Acknowledging banks' concerns about costs and complexity, he
said, "We will be understanding of those problems as long as
those (financial) intermediaries are making reasonable, good
faith efforts to comply."
Signed into law by President Barack Obama in 2010, the law
was originally supposed to take effect on Jan. 1, 2013. That was
postponed to Jan. 1, 2014, then to July 1 of this year.
