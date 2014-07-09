By Mark Felsenthal
| WASHINGTON, July 9
asserted on Wednesday that new emails show a former Internal
Revenue Service official deliberately sought to hide information
from Congress, opening a new chapter in a probe of IRS treatment
of conservative groups.
An email exchange released by House Oversight Committee
Chairman Darrell Issa shows the former official, Lois Lerner,
asking a colleague whether communications made through an
internal messaging system can be searched by Congress. Issa said
the exchange, culled from documents provided to Congress last
week, showed that Lerner was "leading an effort to hide
information from congressional inquiries."
The latest accusation prompted heated questioning of IRS
Commissioner John Koskinen at a hearing and angry exchanges
among a Democrat and Republicans on the panel.
In the emails, Lerner says she has been telling colleagues
to be cautious about what they say in emails and asks whether
internal messages are subject to the same data transparency
rules. Her colleague replies that even though some messages
could be exempt, they should still be treated as if reviewable.
Republicans have been investigating IRS scrutiny of
conservative groups seeking tax-exempt status since the practice
burst into view in May 2013. That was when Lerner publicly
apologized for it at a conference.
Her unexpected statement triggered the worst crisis at the
IRS in years, with Republicans accusing the agency of singling
out conservative groups, some aligned with the Tea Party, for
unfair treatment. Lerner retired from the IRS in September.
The issue had faded from view until last month when the IRS
acknowledged losing some of Lerner's emails, which Republicans
want for review. Republicans accused the IRS of hiding them and
of obstructing the congressional inquiry.
Democrats, for their part, accused Republicans of rehashing
baseless accusations for political theater in what has come to
be known as the IRS Tea Party targeting affair.
The IRS reviews the activities of non-profit organizations
seeking exemptions from paying taxes because U.S. law limits
their political involvement. Non-profits have increasingly been
used as conduits for political spending, especially by
conservatives.
On Wednesday, several Republican lawmakers on the panel
grilled Koskinen about when the agency would make officials
available to talk about how the emails were misplaced.
Koskinen said he could not do so until an internal
investigation is complete. He also said he had never heard of
the internal messaging system.
Lerner's questions about internal messages suggest she had
something to hide, Republican Representative Jim Jordan said,
prompting an angry exchange with Gerry Connolly, a Democrat.
Connolly said one interpretation of Lerner's emails could be
that she understood that internal messages should be treated as
reviewable by Congress.
"You expect us, and more importantly the American people, to
believe that, oh yeah, perfect, now we know we need to save
these? That is the most ridiculous interpretation," Jordan said.
In response, Connolly said: "As a matter of personal
privilege, I would ask that my colleague not question another
member as ridiculous."
