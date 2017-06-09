WASHINGTON, June 9 The chairman of the
conservative House Freedom Caucus on Friday called for the
introduction of a tax reform proposal in the House of
Representatives by the end of July, and for acknowledgement that
there was no consensus for a border adjustment tax.
"We need to get tax reform done sooner (rather) than later
and by that we should have a real proposal that we start
debating before we leave at the end of July," Republican
Representative Mark Meadows told a tax policy conference. He
noted his group had proposed that the House stay in session in
August to work on the issue.
"There is not consensus for the border adjustment tax. The
sooner we acknowledge that and get on with a plan that actually
works and actually can build consensus, the better off we will
be," Meadows said.
