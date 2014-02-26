Feb 25 Many of the most profitable U.S.
corporations paid little or no federal income tax from 2008 to
2012, according to a five-year study issued on Tuesday by a
left-leaning tax activist group.
Citizens for Tax Justice looked at 288 profitable Fortune
500 companies and said that 26 of them - including Boeing Co
, General Electric Co and Verizon Communications
Inc - paid no federal income tax in the five-year period.
The group also said that 111 of the 288 companies paid no
federal income tax in at least one of the five years measured.
In a reflection of how the tax code's complexity leaves many
issues open to question, corporations sometimes dispute the way
Citizens for Tax Justice calculates its numbers.
Some of the companies singled out took exception to the
findings. GE spokesman Seth Martin said: "For each year cited by
Citizens for Tax Justice, GE paid income taxes in the U.S., as
well as billions in other state, local and federal taxes in the
U.S."
He added, "CTJ inaccurately uses the current tax provision -
a book accounting number - to make definitive statements about
our U.S. income taxes. This is not the same as the cash income
tax that we pay for a given year."
A key player in Washington's tax debate, Citizens for Tax
Justice regularly issues studies making similar findings about
corporate taxes. U.S. lawmakers often cite them in criticizing
the tax code as too complex and riddled with loopholes.
Despite complaints about it from across the political
spectrum, the tax code seldom changes. It has not been
thoroughly overhauled in 27 years. Congress is unlikely to do
that in 2014, said Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell.
"I have no hope for that happening this year," he told
reporters at the U.S. Capitol on Tuesday, blaming lawmakers'
stubborn fiscal gridlock on Democrats seeking tax increases.
Republican Representative Dave Camp, who heads the top
tax-writing committee in the House of Representatives, is slated
to unveil tax reform draft legislation on Wednesday, though it
is widely expected to sit on the shelf with previous such
drafts.
One of the main obstacles to reform is the abundance of tax
breaks in the code that benefit corporations and individuals,
lowering the effective tax rates of both and giving them ample
reason to resist tax changes that would harm their interests.
"Corporate lobbyists incessantly claim that our corporate
tax rate is too high, and that it's not 'competitive' with the
rest of the world," said Robert McIntyre, director of Citizens
for Tax Justice and the study's lead author.
"Our new report shows that both of these claims are false,"
he said, contending that most large corporations pay nowhere
near the statutory 35-percent U.S. corporate income tax rate due
to tax breaks that lower their effective tax rates.
"And far too many aren't paying U.S. taxes at all. Most
multinationals are paying lower tax rates here in the United
States than they pay on their foreign operations," he said.
Boeing spokesman Chaz Bickers said the aerospace
manufacturer's tax bills are largely deferred until it starts
generating revenue from airplane sales. "We play by the rules.
We pay our taxes," he said, adding Boeing's total effective tax
rate for 2013 was 26.4 percent.
Verizon spokesman Bob Varettoni said the telecommunications
group complies with all tax laws and pays its fair share of
taxes. He said Verizon paid more than $2.9 billion in income
taxes from 2008 to 2012.