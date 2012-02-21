Feb 21 The Obama administration was
expected to unveil a package of "general principles" for U.S.
corporate tax reform as soon as Wednesday, possibly including a
cut in the corporate tax rate and some loophole closures,
lobbyist and congressional sources said on Tuesday.
"I am hearing that the proposal will be released tomorrow,"
said a financial services industry lobbyist who asked not to be
identified.
Further details and the exact timing of a release were
uncertain. A package had been expected by the end of February,
though most analysts highly doubt substantive tax legislation
will pass a deeply divided Congress in an election year.
(Reporting by Kim Dixon, Kevin Drawbaugh, Patrick Temple-West;
Editing by Eric Beech)