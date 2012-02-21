Feb 21 The Obama administration was expected to unveil a package of "general principles" for U.S. corporate tax reform as soon as Wednesday, possibly including a cut in the corporate tax rate and some loophole closures, lobbyist and congressional sources said on Tuesday.

"I am hearing that the proposal will be released tomorrow," said a financial services industry lobbyist who asked not to be identified.

Further details and the exact timing of a release were uncertain. A package had been expected by the end of February, though most analysts highly doubt substantive tax legislation will pass a deeply divided Congress in an election year. (Reporting by Kim Dixon, Kevin Drawbaugh, Patrick Temple-West; Editing by Eric Beech)