WASHINGTON, Feb 21 The U.S. Treasury
Department on Wednesday will roll out a corporate tax reform
plan from President Barack Obama, administration officials said
on Tuesday, with expectations low for any major tax
code overhaul in an election year.
The Obama plan will follow such principles as "fairness"
that the president laid out in his State of the Union address to
Congress last month, the officials said.
A cut in the corporate tax rate, which presently
tops out at 35 percent, may be included, as well as a proposal
for a minimum tax on overseas profits, analysts said.
Most analysts doubt that the convoluted tax system could be
revamped by a deeply divided Congress in an election year.
After the presidential and congressional contests
are decided in November, however, a number of major tax and
budget issues will converge on Washington and new momentum for
comprehensive tax reform may follow.
Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner told a Senate
committee last week that "dozens and dozens" of tax loopholes
were being targeted for closure, but that some tax incentives
would be kept for "creating and building stuff in the United
States."
Potomac Research analyst Greg Valliere said: "Even if
Geithner floats something and members of both parties say
they're interested, I simply cannot see a reform bill passing
before the election, close to a zero percent chance."
He added: "I suppose anything would be possible in a
lame-duck session in December, but something this huge and
complex will require a thorough vetting, and that could take a
year - or much longer."
The last major rewrite of the tax code came in 1986 under
Republican President Ronald Reagan, who raised corporate taxes.
Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney on
Tuesday called for a flatter, fairer and simpler tax code.
He is scheduled to make a major economic speech on Friday in
Detroit. Details of his tax plan may emerge before then.
FISCAL TREMORS CONVERGE
Corporations are clamoring for a cut in the top rate of 35
percent. That level is one of the world's highest, though few
U.S. corporations actually pay it due to assorted loopholes that
make their effective tax rates lower.
"Everyone agrees on the basic principle of lowering rates in
exchange for eliminating loopholes," said Dean Baker,
co-director of the Center for Economic and Policy Research, a
think tank.
"However, I think it is important that the target
be some increase in tax revenue. While we are at the top in
marginal tax rates ... we rank near the bottom in effective
average taxation."
Republican Representative Dave Camp, chairman of
the U.S. House of Representatives tax-law writing Ways and Means
Committee, wants to slash the top corporate rate to 25 percent.
Obama last week unveiled a $3.8 billion budget-and-tax
proposal that called for aggressive government spending to boost
the economy and for higher taxes on the rich.
On Friday, Congress approved extending a payroll tax cut
through the end of 2012. Its expiration will coincide with
several other fiscal earthquakes: the expirations of individual
tax cuts enacted under President George W. Bush, and $1.2
trillion in automatic budget cuts across all government programs
imposed as part of last year's deal to raise the debt ceiling.
After these events and others, analysts said, thorough tax
reform may be a realistic prospect. For now, they said, tax
proposals will largely amount to political messaging.
