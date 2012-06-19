* Agency had sought to block interest deductions on notes
WASHINGTON, June 19 The U.S. Tax Court ruled on
Tuesday against the Internal Revenue Service in a closely
watched dispute over tax breaks taken by UK power utility
Scottish Power, the first major decision in years weighing the
issue of interest deductions.
The IRS challenged $932 million in interest deductions taken
by Scottish Power on $4 billion in notes issued between company
units. The IRS argued the deals should be treated as equity,
which would nullify the tax breaks.
The Tax Court, which reviews the bulk of trial-level tax
cases, said the government did not prove its case and ruled the
deductions legal.
"We recognize that there are features in this case pointing
to both debt and equity," the Tax Court said in its ruling.
"Nevertheless, in view of the record as a whole, we find that
the advance was more akin to debt than equity."
The IRS did not have an immediate comment on the ruling.
"The decision is a resounding victory for the taxpayer and
could be viewed as breathing life back into inter-company
financing transactions," said Robin Greenhouse, an attorney who
represents corporate taxpayers in fights with the IRS.
The IRS has been scrutinizing corporate debt issuance to
foreign units for years, at times arguing deals are structured
to skirt billions of dollars in tax. The Scottish Power ruling
was the Tax Court's first major decision in this area since the
late 1990s.
One of the last major cases involving the corporate
treatment of debt versus equity came in 1998, when the Tax Court
disallowed $133 million in interest expenses claimed by Canadian
transportation company Laidlaw, forcing it to reclassify the
amount as equity.
INTEREST IS DEDUCTIBLE
Among the variables the court weighed were the company's
intent, repayment expectations and whether a comparable loan
could have been secured by a third party.
On nearly every part of an 11-factor test, the court sided
with the company, according to the opinion written by U.S. Tax
Court Judge Diane Kroupa.
Under corporate tax law, interest paid on debt is tax
deductible, a feature of the U.S. tax code that is often abused
and that critics say unwisely favors debt over equity. In this
case, Scottish Power's deductions cut its taxable U.S. income.
Scottish Power is one of Britain's "Big Six" energy
suppliers; it is a unit of Iberdrola Renewables, owned by
Spain's Iberdrola SA, one of the world's largest
utilities.
The Scottish Power case involved the company's 1999 purchase
of U.S. utility PacifiCorp. A separate U.S. corporate unit
became the parent company, which then issued fixed-rate notes to
Scottish Power.
Multinational companies say they have the right to structure
subsidiaries as they like, with debt or equity, regardless of
the business purpose or accompanying tax benefits.
Foreign companies, particularly in the UK, have developed
highly structured ways of developing interest deductions in the
United States to trim their U.S. tax bills without generating
taxable income in the UK, tax lawyers said.
Though interest expenses on debt are deductible in the
United States, dividend payments on shares of stock are not.
