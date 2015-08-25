By David Lawder
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Aug 25 The new Republican-appointed
director of the Congressional Budget Office delivered some bad
news on Tuesday to the party's "Reaganomics" devotees: Tax cuts
don't pay for themselves through turbocharged economic growth.
Keith Hall, who served as an economic adviser to former
President George W. Bush, made the pronouncement at his first
news conference after the CBO reduced its 2015 budget deficit
forecast by $60 billion.
"No, the evidence is that tax cuts do not pay for
themselves," Hall said in response to a reporter's question.
"And our models that we're doing, our macroeconomic effects,
show that."
His comment is at odds with lingering economic theory from
the 1980s that some Republicans still hold dear: Stronger
economic growth generated by tax cuts would boost revenues so
much that there is less need to find offsetting savings.
Even though major tax cuts in the early 1980s and early
2000s ended up boosting deficits while also propping up
short-term growth, many Republicans cite the growth argument as
a major motivation to cut tax rates as part of a tax reform
effort.
In a move partly aimed at making the numbers work better,
Republicans who control both the House and the Senate appointed
Hall to run CBO. He replaced Democratic appointee Doug
Elmendorf. Hall was given a mandate to incorporate macroeconomic
effects more fully in the agency's cost estimates, a process
known as "dynamic scoring."
Thus far, this has had some effect in reducing the estimated
costs for some legislation, but the difference has been small.
Under the CBO's traditional "static" scoring method, a bill
to extend a package of expired business tax breaks for two years
would boost deficits by $97 billion over 10 years. Under dynamic
scoring, the increase would be less at only $87 billion, but
still a substantial cost to the Treasury.
Hall said the $87 billion figure is likely to be more
accurate because it captures macroeconomic feedback, but he
noted that this could make the estimate more uncertain because
"there's a lot of unknowns there."
The new CBO director, who previously headed the Bureau of
Labor Statistics and was the Commerce Department's chief
economist, did issue a standard CBO warning that was sure to
please Republican fiscal hawks: The ever-rising federal debt is
on an unsustainable path.
(Reporting by David Lawder; Editing by Dan Grebler)