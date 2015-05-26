May 26 U.S. IRS Commissioner John Koskinen said
on Tuesday there were about 200,000 attempts to illegally access
tax information from February to March this year.
He said of those, about 100,000 were successful. He said the
hackers used the "get transcript" application, which calls up
information from previous returns.
"We're confident these are not amateurs, these are actually
organized crime syndicates that not only we but everyone in the
financial industry are dealing with," Koskinen told a news
conference.
(Reporting by Brendan Pierson in New York; Editing by Sandra
Maler and Rick Cowan)