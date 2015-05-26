(Corrects March to May in paragraph 1; April to May in
May 26 U.S. IRS Commissioner John Koskinen said
on Tuesday there were about 200,000 attempts to illegally access
tax information from February to May this year.
He said of those, about 100,000 were successful. The hackers
used the "get transcript" application, which calls up
information from previous returns, he said.
"We're confident these are not amateurs, these are actually
organized crime syndicates that not only we but everyone in the
financial industry are dealing with," Koskinen told a news
conference.
Koskinen said the tax agency was originally alerted to the
problem by unusual activity in mid-May, which marks the end of
the annual tax-filing season.
The attackers already had personal information about the
victims and they used that information to try to access the "get
transcript" app, he said.
