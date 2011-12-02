WASHINGTON Dec 1 Republicans in the U.S. Senate on Thursday blocked a one-year extension and expansion of the payroll tax cut that was coupled with a plan to impose a new tax on the wealthy.

By a mostly partisan vote of 51-49, the Senate defeated the Democratic legislation and was preparing to vote on a Republican alternative that also was expected to fail. At least 60 votes were needed in the 100-member Senate to pass either measure.

Under current law, the payroll tax cut for workers is scheduled to expire on Dec. 31. Senate leaders are trying to find a compromise bill that would pass before the end of the year. (Reporting by Richard Cowan; Editing by Peter Cooney)