WASHINGTON Dec 1 Republicans in the U.S.
Senate on Thursday blocked a one-year extension and expansion
of the payroll tax cut that was coupled with a plan to impose a
new tax on the wealthy.
By a mostly partisan vote of 51-49, the Senate defeated the
Democratic legislation and was preparing to vote on a
Republican alternative that also was expected to fail. At least
60 votes were needed in the 100-member Senate to pass either
measure.
Under current law, the payroll tax cut for workers is
scheduled to expire on Dec. 31. Senate leaders are trying to
find a compromise bill that would pass before the end of the
year.
