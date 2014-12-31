By Kevin Drawbaugh
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Dec 31 As Republicans assume control
of the entire U.S. Congress in the new year, they are expected
to push a controversial change to use more macroeconomic
projections in determining the impact of tax and budget
legislation on the federal deficit.
Critics say wider use of "dynamic scoring," as the
Republican-favored approach is known, would introduce new
uncertainties into fiscal policy and degrade the value of
present analysis now done by Capitol Hill staff experts.
Republican advocates argue it would make fiscal analysis
better reflect what they call economic realities. Dynamic
scoring, as they envision it, would assumes that lower tax rates
boost growth, offsetting some lost revenue.
The "scoring" of tax and budget bills matters because it can
influence whether a bill becomes law. Lawmakers shy from
measures that would balloon the deficit. So any math that makes
scores look less worrisome has political appeal.
House Republicans were scheduled to meet on Monday to
consider rules for the new Congress that convenes in January.
One proposed rule, quietly unveiled two days before Christmas,
is to require more dynamic scoring.
The top Democrat on the tax-writing House Ways and Means
Committee has been sharply critical of this approach.
"In the guise of dynamic scoring, Republicans are trying to
rig the system in ways that can be very destructive," said
Michigan Democrat Sander Levin in a recent statement.
"The proposed change would undermine fiscal responsibility
and further embrace Republican trickle-down economics," he said.
At the moment, when a U.S. lawmaker wants to raise or lower
a tax or change the budget, the proposal has to be "scored" by
the non-partisan staff experts of Congress's Joint Committee on
Taxation (JCT) or the Congressional Budget Office (CBO).
JCT and CBO scores estimate how much a proposal will raise
or lower projected government revenues and spending, a crucial
factor when considering such measures because of the large
federal budget deficit.
Scores currently are based on projected alterations in
behavior due to changes in tax law and the budget, but not on
changes in the broad economy. For instance, standard JCT scores
hold gross domestic product (GDP) constant. GDP measures the
economy's total output.
Dynamic scoring, as Republicans urge, would include more
projected macroeconomic impacts.
JCT is already doing some of this, under 2003 orders from
Congress, in supplemental materials it issues, but it does not
include the results of dynamic scoring in official scores.
(Reporting by Kevin Drawbaugh; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)