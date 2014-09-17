By Patrick Rucker
| WASHINGTON, Sept 17
WASHINGTON, Sept 17 The U.S. Senate's top
Democratic and Republican tax law writers on Wednesday both
urged colleagues to renew a set of expired federal tax breaks,
many of which support renewable energy.
Known as "extenders" and regularly renewed in past years,
the package of more than 50 "temporary" provisions expired at
the end of 2013, rattling industries that benefit from them.
The Senate Finance Committee in April passed legislation to
keep the tax breaks alive through 2015, but the measure got
bogged down in partisan squabbling earlier this year.
The committee's leaders said they hope the renewal
legislation will be affirmed soon.
"We need to set partisanship and political gamesmanship
aside and get the extenders package across the finish line as
soon as possible," said Republican Senator Orrin Hatch.
Also speaking at a hearing on energy tax policy, Democratic
committee Chairman Ron Wyden agreed that lawmakers need "to get
this extender package passed and signed into law."
The Senate is due to wrap up its work on Thursday and not
return until after midterm congressional elections in November.
The $85 billion in tax breaks include a range of special
interest measures, including aid for wind energy, biodiesel,
plug-in vehicles, auto race tracks and horse-breeders.
"We are optimistic that Congress will pass tax extenders,"
said David Ward, spokesman for the American Wind Energy
Association.
But the question of how best to tax the national energy
sector will likely carry over into the next Congress,
particularly if Democrats retain control of the Senate and Wyden
remains leader of the finance committee.
Carbon dioxide - a byproduct of fossil fuel consumption - is
driving climate change, but current tax law does nothing to
discourage its damaging effects, Wyden said at the hearing.
"For the first time, the tax code must take the costs and
benefits of energy sources into account," he said.
A $20-per-ton levy on carbon dioxide would generate roughly
$100 billion in annual tax receipts and permit cuts in other
areas like taxes on corporate income, said Gilbert Metcalf, a
professor of economics at Tufts University.
"Carbon revenue provides fiscal flexibility... while
maintaining overall budget neutrality," he told the hearing.
But Wyden would have to overcome broad Republican opposition
to a carbon tax if the idea were to gain momentum.
Hatch dismissed the idea as too damaging to the economy.
"If we purposefully enact policies to make energy ... more
expensive, American businesses and jobs will go to China, India,
and elsewhere," he said.
(Additional reporting by Richard Cowan; Editing by Kevin
Drawbaugh and Dan Grebler)