UPDATE 8-Oil settles a tad lower after sliding to 3-month lows
* Russian oil major says U.S. shale growth imperils OPEC deal (New throughout, updates prices, market activity to settlement)
WASHINGTON Dec 16 Dozens of temporary tax breaks, including big ones for business research, wind power and foreign profits, were renewed by the U.S. Senate late on Tuesday, putting to rest worries that further delays in dealing with the so-called tax extenders might foul up the approaching tax filing season.
The Senate approved legislation sent from the House of Representatives that renews retroactively, back to Jan. 1, 2014, a 55-item package of tax breaks. Most of them expired at the end of 2013 and have since been in limbo.
The legislation will next go to President Barack Obama for signing into law.
(Reporting by Kevin Drawbaugh; Editing by Peter Cooney)
* Russian oil major says U.S. shale growth imperils OPEC deal (New throughout, updates prices, market activity to settlement)
SAO PAULO, March 13 Grupo Schahin said on Monday it can execute a reorganization plan after an appeals court favored the ailing Brazilian engineering and rig-leasing conglomerate over disgruntled creditors, according to a statement.
WASHINGTON, March 13 U.S. President Donald Trump is set to formally announce a review of vehicle fuel efficiency rules locked in at the end of the Obama administration when he meets with automaker chiefs this week, according to two sources briefed on the matter.