Dec 1 The U.S. Congress failed last month to restructure dozens of expired tax breaks - some for business interests and some for ordinary Americans - and now time is short, prompting analysts to predict a no-frills, one-year renewal of the tax "extenders." Negotiations toward a deal on the 55 temporary laws collapsed last week after the Obama administration trashed a draft agreement with a veto threat. Not renewing the extenders this year could delay 2015 tax return processing, the IRS has warned, while businesses have been clamoring for months for more tax-planning certainty. The extenders have been in limbo since the end of 2013, when their last authorized extension ran out. Here are the extenders' major components: BUSINESS TAX BREAKS R&D - Business tax breaks for research and development. DEPRECIATION - Business tax breaks for faster depreciation of new capital and equipment investments. ACTIVE FINANCING EXCEPTION, LOOK-THROUGH RULE - Loopholes that help multinationals avoid U.S. taxes by sheltering profits overseas and shifting profits internally. ALTERNATIVE ENERGY - Tax breaks for wind power, plug-in vehicles, biofuel and other green technologies. RUM - Deduction for Puerto Rican rum producers. RACEHORSES - Depreciation tax break for racehorses. NASCAR - Tax break for motorsports race tracks. HOLLYWOOD - Tax break for film and television production. RESTAURANTS - Tax break for restaurant improvements. RAILROAD TRACKS - Credit for track maintenance costs. NATIVE AMERICANS - Tax breaks to help Native Americans. LOW-INCOME HOUSING - Supports development of this housing. WORK OPPORTUNITY - Credit for hiring veterans, the needy. DIVIDENDS - Tax break for certain mutual funds and trusts. SMALL BUSINESS STOCK - Tax break for gains from sales. INDIVIDUAL AND OTHER TAX BREAKS COLLEGE COSTS - Deduction for tuition and expenses. SCHOOL TEACHERS - Credit for teachers' supply costs. COMMUTERS - Tax break for mass transit, parking costs. MORTGAGES - Tax breaks for some canceled mortgage debt and for mortgage insurance premium costs for some taxpayers. HEALTH INSURANCE - Credit for health insurance costs. MILITARY - Income exclusion for service members' housing allowances and a tax break for hiring reservists. STATE AND LOCAL TAXES - Option to deduct sales tax paid to state and local governments instead of income tax paid. LOW-INCOME COMMUNITIES - Tax breaks for empowerment zones to assist poor communities. SAMOA - A development credit for the U.S. territory. DONATIONS - Tax breaks for contributions of property for conservation, donating food inventories and retirement plan distributions to charities. ENERGY EFFICIENCY - Credits for energy efficient homes, appliances and commercial buildings. (Compiled by Kevin Drawbaugh; Editing by Will Dunham)