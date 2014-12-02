Dec 2 Senior congressional Republicans on Tuesday signaled that the U.S. Congress was moving toward a short-term renewal of dozens of expired tax breaks, known as the "extenders," many of keen interest to businesses. Since their last authorized extension expired at the end of 2013, the extenders have been in limbo. Three top Republicans said in separate remarks on Tuesday that a renewal of the extenders was in the works. Here are the extenders' major components: BUSINESS TAX BREAKS R&D - Business tax breaks for research and development. DEPRECIATION - Business tax breaks for faster depreciation of new capital and equipment investments. ACTIVE FINANCING EXCEPTION, LOOK-THROUGH RULE - Loopholes that help multinationals avoid U.S. taxes by sheltering profits overseas and shifting profits internally. ALTERNATIVE ENERGY - Tax breaks for wind power, plug-in vehicles, biofuel and other green technologies. RUM - Deduction for Puerto Rican rum producers. RACEHORSES - Depreciation tax break for racehorses. NASCAR - Tax break for motorsports race tracks. HOLLYWOOD - Tax break for film and television production. RESTAURANTS - Tax break for restaurant improvements. RAILROAD TRACKS - Credit for track maintenance costs. MINE SAFETY - Credit for mine rescue training and gear. NATIVE AMERICANS - Tax breaks for businesses on Indian reservations, coal mining and for hiring Native Americans. LOW-INCOME HOUSING - Supports development of this housing. WORK OPPORTUNITY - Credit for hiring veterans, the needy. DIVIDENDS - Tax break for certain mutual funds and trusts. SMALL BUSINESS STOCK - Tax break for gains from sales. INDIVIDUAL AND OTHER TAX BREAKS COLLEGE COSTS - Deduction for tuition and expenses. SCHOOL TEACHERS - Credit for teachers' supply costs. COMMUTERS - Tax break for mass transit, parking costs. MORTGAGES - Tax breaks for some canceled mortgage debt and for mortgage insurance premium costs for some taxpayers. HEALTH INSURANCE - Credit for health insurance costs. MILITARY - Income exclusion for service members' housing allowances and a tax break for hiring reservists. STATE AND LOCAL TAXES - Option to deduct sales tax paid to state and local governments instead of income tax paid. LOW-INCOME COMMUNITIES - Tax breaks for empowerment zones to assist poor communities. SAMOA - A development credit for the U.S. territory. DONATIONS - Tax breaks for contributions of property for conservation, donating food inventories and retirement plan distributions to charities. ENERGY EFFICIENCY - Credits for energy efficient homes, appliances and commercial buildings. (Compiled by Kevin Drawbaugh; Additional reporting by Emily Stephenson; editing by Andrew Hay)