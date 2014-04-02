* Foreign firms get 10 extra days to register -Treasury
* 45 countries now considered FATCA compliant -Treasury
(Adds details, Jackel comment, WASHINGTON dateline)
By Patrick Temple-West
WASHINGTON, April 2 The U.S. Treasury Department
on Wednesday gave foreign financial institutions 10 extra days
to register with the U.S. government, under a new law to combat
offshore tax dodging by Americans that goes into effect on July
1.
Under the Foreign Account Tax Compliance Act (FATCA),
foreign banks, insurers and investment funds must send the
Internal Revenue Service information about Americans' and U.S.
permanent residents' offshore accounts worth more than $50,000.
Institutions that fail to comply could effectively be frozen
out of U.S. markets.
In addition to extending registration to May 5 from April
25, the Treasury Department said more countries are now FATCA
compliant, alleviating worries for financial firms in Brazil,
South Korea and South Africa, among other countries.
Countries that have FATCA agreements "in substance" with the
United States will be seen as complying with the law, even if
the agreements are not finalized by Dec. 31, 2014, Treasury
said.
This decision increased to 45 from 26 the number of
countries that have "intergovernmental agreements" (IGAs) with
the United States, which allow a country's financial
institutions to comply with FATCA via their domestic regulators.
Before the announcement, many foreign businesses were unsure
how to comply with FATCA by July 1 if their home countries had
not yet signed IGA deals with the United States.
Notably left off the list were China, Hong Kong, Russia and
Singapore, said Jonathan Jackel, a lawyer with Burt, Staples &
Maner LLP.
"They are very important financial centers," Jackel said.
"When those agreements come online that will be very
significant."
The list of countries with such IGAs is expected to grow in
the coming weeks as additional agreements in substance are
reached, the Treasury Department said.
