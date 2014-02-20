By Patrick Temple-West
WASHINGTON Feb 20 The U.S. Treasury Department
moved on Thursday to shut the door on further 11th-hour tweaks
to a new law set to take effect on July 1 that is meant to fight
offshore tax evasion by Americans.
The Foreign Account Tax Compliance Act (FATCA) was enacted
in 2010 and has undergone successive delays and revisions, with
banks even now saying more time is needed to get ready for it.
But a Treasury Department statement said that the largely
technical reporting changes released on Thursday are "the last
substantial package of regulations" needed to implement FATCA.
Treasury officials said the latest fixes would prevent
another delay to a law that already has been twice postponed.
An official told reporters: "We're going full-speed ahead
for getting this implemented by July 1. We don't see any likely
event that will cause us to change that."
Congress passed FATCA in response to a scandal involving
Americans hiding money in Swiss bank accounts. The law requires
foreign banks to share information about Americans' accounts of
more than $50,000 with the U.S. Internal Revenue Service.
Foreign institutions that fail to comply with FATCA face a
potential 30-percent withholding tax on U.S. source income that
could effectively freeze them out of U.S. financial markets.
The latest changes to the law are highly technical and
involve making it easier for some foreign financial institutions
to report customer information to the United States, addressing
the concerns of both U.S. and foreign banks.
Before Treasury announced its FATCA rule changes, four
banking groups called for a six-month delay to the law, saying
businesses did not have enough guidance to guarantee they were
complying with the law.