May 2 The U.S. Treasury Department said on
Friday that the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) this year and
next will take into account "good faith efforts" by foreign
banks to comply with a new U.S. anti-tax evasion law set to take
effect on July 1.
The Foreign Account Tax Compliance Act (FATCA), approved in
2010, will require foreign banks and other financial
institutions to hand over information to the IRS about
Americans' accounts worth more than $50,000.
Already delayed twice, the law will be implemented in a
"transition period" in 2014 and 2015 with enforcement taking
into account efforts to comply with it, Treasury said.
"Today's notice outlines several measures to help
institutions comply with FATCA in a timely manner," said Deputy
Assistant Secretary for International Tax Affairs Robert Stack
in a statement.
(Reporting by Patrick Temple-West; Editing by Kevin Drawbaugh
and Chris Reese)