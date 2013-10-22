By Patrick Temple-West
WASHINGTON Oct 22 The start of the 2014 tax
filing season will be postponed by a week or two next year, the
U.S. Internal Revenue Service (IRS) said on Tuesday, likely
delaying some tax refunds, as well.
Complications from the 16-day federal government shutdown
are the cause, the IRS said, with the 2014 tax season now slated
to start between Jan. 28 and Feb. 4, rather than on Jan. 21.
Representative Sander Levin, the top Democrat on the
tax-writing U.S. House of Representatives Ways and Means
Committee, said in a statement: "This is yet another unfortunate
effect of a shutdown that Republicans should have never caused."
The end of the filing season, when tax forms are due into
the IRS, will remain April 15. The IRS made no change to the
turnaround time for distributing tax refunds, which taxpayers
receive within 21 days after tax forms are filed.
The government shutdown came during a critical period for
preparing computer filing systems for 2014, the IRS said.
"Readying our systems to handle the tax season is an
intricate, detailed process, and we must take the time to get it
right," said acting IRS commissioner Danny Werfel.
The IRS said it will announce in December a final decision
on the exact date for the start of the 2014 filing season.
The delay marks the second year in a row that the IRS has
been forced to start the filing season late. In January of this
year, the 2013 tax season was delayed by the Jan. 2 enactment of
tax law changes made to resolve the so-called "fiscal cliff."
A shorter tax season means tax preparation businesses such
as H&R Block Inc and Jackson Hewitt Tax Service Inc
will have less time to do their work.
These large tax-preparation companies tend to cater to
lower-income individuals, many of whom like to file early to get
a tax refund as soon as possible.
"The tax preparers have a game plan for how to deal with"
the delay, said Gil Luria, an analyst with investment firm
Wedbush Securities. He said a two-week delay will not
significantly hurt the companies' earnings.
An estimated 18 million taxpayers typically file a tax
return in January, H&R Block spokesman Gene King said. "These
taxpayers will be waiting even longer for their refunds," King
said in a statement.