WASHINGTON, Sept 13 Former Federal Reserve
Chairman Alan Greenspan called for tax reform to be part of an
urgent effort to put the U.S. economy back on track.
"Tax reform is a major part of any fiscal reform. It will
contribute to a restoration of American competitiveness and the
vibrant economy that goes with it," he told a Senate panel.
Criticized widely for mistakes when he was the nation's top
central banker, Greenspan is not nearly the economic hero he
once was, but his counsel is still sought on Capitol Hill, and
it was gloomy at a Senate Finance subcommittee hearing.
"There is no credible scenario of addressing our current
fiscal problems without inflicting economic pain," he said in
testimony prepared for delivery to the panel.
"We have been procrastinating far too long in coming to
grips with the retirement of the baby-boomer generation, a
fiscal problem that has been visible for decades."
Greenspan called for reforms to the Medicare health program
for the elderly and the Social Security retirement pension
program.
He endorsed tax and entitlement reform recommendations made
last year by the White House's bipartisan Bowles-Simpson
commission. "What impressed me most of Bowles-Simpson is that
it addresses tax expenditures," Greenspan told the panel.
Tax expenditures -- otherwise known as loopholes and
subsidies -- should be targeted for reform, he said.
Democratic Senator Bill Nelson, chairing the hearing,
agreed. "A launching point for getting our fiscal house in
order should be an overhaul of the federal income tax," he
said.
