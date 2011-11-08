WASHINGTON Nov 8 The U.S. Internal Revenue
Service is backing away from adopting a new finger-printing
requirement for some tax return preparers, said IRS
Commissioner Douglas Shulman at a conference on Tuesday.
"We've decided to hold off on finger-printing as we
consider the issues that have been raised, and have further
discussions with interested parties," Shulman said at an
American Institute of Certified Public Accountants event.
Under a new program of rules, tests and certification for a
previously unregulated business, the tax-collection agency had
proposed a finger-printing requirement for tax preparers who
are not CPAs, lawyers or enrolled agents.
Major tax preparation businesses like H&R Block Inc (HRB.N)
and Jackson Hewitt Tax Services Inc had said that
finger-printing requirement would be costly and unnecessary.
Despite the about-face on that requirement, the IRS is
moving ahead on taking steps to ensure that only reputable
people are preparing tax returns, said David Williams, head of
the tax preparer certification process at IRS, at the event.
"I want to make sure that we have a program in place that
is robust enough and strong enough to sustain external review,"
Williams said.
The IRS is finalizing a tax preparer competency test, which
Williams said will be out in the next couple of weeks.
Preparers have until the end of 2013 to pass the test.
Separately, the IRS has no plans to renew 2011 amnesty
programs for taxpayers to come clean about tax assets hidden
overseas, Shulman said.
Taxpayers this year had an opportunity to negotiate lower
penalties with the IRS for assets they had stashed abroad.
"The settlement offer has exceeded our wildest dreams,"
Shulman said. More than 30,000 people have agreed to pay back
taxes, he said.
"Someone who would have hid money overseas now has a lot
less advisers who are willing to talk to him," Shulman said.
"Right now, there is no plan" to renew the programs.
(Reporting by Patrick Temple-West; Editing by Tim Dobbyn)