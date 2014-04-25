By Jim Finkle and Mark Hosenball
BOSTON/WASHINGTON, April 25 The U.S. Secret
Service and Internal Revenue Service are investigating
widespread reports that identity thieves are stealing the tax
refunds of physicians, a U.S. senator said on Friday, as doctors
fear a database containing their personal information has been
breached.
Senator Jean Shaheen, a Democrat from New Hampshire,
contacted the agencies this week after more than 100 physicians
and other healthcare workers in her state became victims of tax
fraud. The American Medical Association has received reports of
tax fraud from state medical groups in Connecticut, Indiana,
Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont.
Several million Americans have been victims of such scams
over the past few years. Someone else files a tax return using
their name and social security number and claims their tax
refund, causing the legitimate tax return to be rejected when it
is later filed.
Some physicians fear that they are at increased risk of
identity theft after the government earlier this month released
a report on Medicare that included names, provider numbers and
other personal data, said an official with the American Medical
Association, who was not authorized to publicly discuss the
matter. The report did not include social security numbers.
"We are investigating tax return fraud," said Secret Service
spokesman Ed Donovan, adding the probe involved doctors and
other healthcare providers.
While the IRS would not comment on the investigation, the
agency did implement new filters this year to catch bogus
filings including data analytics tools for spotting suspicious
tax refunds and screening for refunds filed from the same
address.
The American Medical Association is also looking into the
matter but has yet to determine whether fraudsters have targeted
physicians or if doctors have been more vocal in reporting the
crime, said the official.
