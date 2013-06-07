WASHINGTON, June 7 U.S. President Barack Obama's healthcare overhaul law contains a slew of tax provisions. Some are already in effect; some are coming later. All of them present additional work for the Internal Revenue Service. Here is a look at selected provisions.

BEGINNING IN 2014

* Individual mandate penalty fee. Starting in 2014, most Americans must have health insurance, or pay a fee to the IRS. The fee will be $95, or 1 percent of taxable household income, in 2014; rising in phases by 2016 to $695 per person, with a cap of 2.5 percent of household income.

* Employer mandate fee. Under the law, starting on January 1, companies with 50 or more full-time workers must offer affordable healthcare coverage to employees, or pay the IRS $2,000 for each full-time employee who does not get coverage. The first 30 employees are excluded from the fee.

* Health insurance premium tax credit. Starting in 2014, low- and middle-income individuals can claim a tax credit, based on percentage of income, to help them afford obtaining insurance in state-run insurance marketplaces.

IN EFFECT

* Additional Medicare Tax for wealthy. A 0.9-percent added tax on wages is in place for individuals with incomes exceeding $200,000, or married couples earning more than $250,000.

* Net Investment Income Tax. A new tax on investment income, such as capital gains and dividends, of 3.8 percent is in place, also for upper-income taxpayers only.

* Small business tax credits. For businesses with fewer than 25 workers and average annual wages of less than $50,000 per person, a tax credit is available to offset the costs of providing healthcare coverage to employees. Set at up to 35 percent of employer contribution for small employers and 25 percent for tax-exempt employers, the credit will rise by 2014 to up to 50 percent.

* Drugmaker fees. An annual fee on drugmakers based on sales and market share.

* Medical device excise tax. An excise tax of 2.3 percent on sales of medical devices is levied on manufacturers, which are responsible for reporting and paying the tax.

* Tanning salon tax. A 10 percent excise tax on consumer payments to indoor tanning salons, it is collected by the salons at the time of service and passed onto the government. Sources: Congressional Budget Office, Internal Revenue Service, Kaiser Family Foundation. (Reporting by Kevin Drawbaugh and Kim Dixon; editing by Andrew Hay)