By Emily Stephenson and Patrick Temple-West
WASHINGTON, June 10 Top U.S. Senate Democrats
and Republicans on Tuesday said they were considering offering
American companies a one-time tax break if they repatriate
profits stashed abroad.
The senators anticipate the proposal would generate a
windfall in revenue that would be used to fund federal
transportation projects.
U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell told reporters
in the Capitol that Republicans had discussed a corporate tax
repatriation "holiday" idea and "it enjoys a good deal of
support in our conference."
Republican Senator Rand Paul has talked with Democratic
Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid about legislation for a
repatriation holiday, a spokesman for Paul said.
The plan would give companies a one-time reduction in the
amount of taxes they pay on profits earned abroad, giving them
an incentive to repatriate those earnings.
Supporters say that could generate a revenue windfall to
bolster the federal Highway Trust Fund, used for construction
and repair projects. The fund is expected to run out of funds by
late August.
While emphasizing that a repatriation holiday is still far
from becoming legislation, the Senate's top tax writer said it
could be used as a way to replenish the looming shortfall in the
highway fund.
"Nothing has been agreed to. Nothing has been ruled out,"
said Ron Wyden, the Democratic chairman of the Senate Finance
Committee. Wyden added that "one new aspect" to the repatriation
holiday debate was an announcement by Ebay Inc in April
that it would repatriate some of its foreign earnings for
spending projects in the United States.
The company said at the time it took a $3 billion non-cash
tax charge in the first quarter as part of its repatriation.
"Those folks brought their money back without any tax
break," Wyden said of Ebay. "What are the implications for that
in this debate?" He said.
Under U.S. law, companies do not have to pay the 35 percent
corporate income tax on most of their overseas profits until
they are brought into the United States. These earnings can be
held offshore indefinitely.
When Congress enacted a repatriation holiday in 2004,
corporations were allowed bring foreign profits into the United
States at a 5.25 percent tax rate - a bargain that hundreds of
companies took advantage of to repatriate billions of dollars.
In Congress's latest consideration of a repatriation
holiday, the special low tax rate would be revived, but with
certain caps on interest deductions that would help raise
revenue, a Republican tax lobbyist told Reuters on Tuesday.
(Editing by Caren Bohan and David Gregorio)