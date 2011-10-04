* Think tanks on left and right nix push for tax holiday
* Reports question jobs impact of foreign profit tax break
(Adds Heritage Foundation study, Thornell comment)
By Kevin Drawbaugh
WASHINGTON, Oct 4 A lobbying push in the U.S.
Congress to give major corporations a tax break on their
overseas profits suffered a setback on Tuesday when influential
left- and right-wing think tanks both issued reports rejecting
it.
The left-leaning Institute for Policy Studies said 10 big
companies, including banking giants Citigroup Inc (C.N) and
Bank of America Corp (BAC.N), laid off workers after enjoying a
similar foreign profits tax break in 2004-2005.
Despite promises that the tax break would boost the economy
and stimulate hiring, the institute said that did not happen
six years ago, and it likely would not happen this time either,
if Congress were to approve another tax "holiday."
The conservative Heritage Foundation, normally in conflict
with the institute, agreed on this one.
The Bush administration's 2004-2005 income tax repatriation
holiday "did not produce the hoped-for subsequent surge in
domestic investment," the foundation said in a report.
"The current proposal would cut taxes, which is generally a
good thing, but if another repatriation tax holiday were
enacted, one should expect a similar result as last time:
specifically, a surge in repatriations and little appreciable
increase in domestic investment or job creation," it said.
At issue is an estimated $1.5 trillion in foreign profits
that U.S. multinationals have parked abroad, avoiding the
35-percent U.S. corporate income tax. The companies want to
bring these earnings home to the United States, but they do not
want to pay the full tax. So they are pressing for a replay of
the Bush-era tax break, except on a larger scale.
In 2004-2005, 843 corporations brought home $362 billion in
overseas income at a 5.25-percent tax rate.
Legislation under study in Congress would let corporations
repatriate their foreign profits again at the same rate. And
just as they did before, companies are today portraying this
proposal as a boost to jobs and the economy.
EXECS, SHAREHOLDERS GOT GAINS-REPORT
Chuck Collins, co-author of the institute's report, was
skeptical. "History shows that many 'tax holiday' companies use
repatriated profits to reward executives and other
shareholders, then lay off workers. Corporate tax holidays have
resulted in precious few U.S. jobs," Collins said.
The institute's report concluded that 58 corporations which
accounted for 70 percent of overseas profits repatriated under
the Bush tax break collectively saved $64 billion in taxes,
then cut 600,000 jobs through layoffs in subsequent years.
"A study blaming seven years of job losses on repatriation
is truly bizarre and isn't worth the paper it's printed on,"
said Doug Thornell, spokesman for WIN America, a coalition of
multinationals lobbying in Congress for the tax break.
"The fact is, the year after repatriation was passed,
unemployment dropped by half a point and (gross domestic
product) grew by 1.3 percent," Thornell said.
The New Democrat Network, a centrist group, issued a report
in August saying an overseas tax repatriation holiday would
bring new net revenue into the U.S. Treasury.
$78.7 BLN COST TO TAXPAYERS SEEN
At a time of soaring government deficits, the Joint
Committee on Taxation, a nonpartisan congressional research
arm, has estimated that another tax holiday, like the one
favored by WIN America, would eventually cost taxpayers about
$78.7 billion over the next decade.
Besides Citi and Bank of America, the institute's report
focused on technology group Hewlett-Packard (HPQ.N), drugmakers
Pfizer Inc (PFE.N) and Merck & Co Inc (MRK.N), and
manufacturers Ford Motor Co (F.N) and Caterpillar Inc (CAT.N).
Telecom giant Verizon Communications Inc (VZ.N) and
chemical makers Dow Chemical Co (DOW.N), and DuPont (DD.N) are
also singled out as corporations that "benefited the most
financially from the tax holiday and slashed the most jobs."
The U.S. Senate Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations is
looking into the results of the 2004-2005 tax holiday as well.
A report from the panel is expected within a few weeks, its
chairman, Democrat Carl Levin, told Reuters last month.
Merck declined to comment. Other companies did not
immediately respond to requests for comment.
(Additional reporting by Ransdell Pierson in New York; editing
by Howard Goller, Bernard Orr)