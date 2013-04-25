By Kim Dixon
WASHINGTON, April 25 The popular U.S. tax
deduction for mortgage interest is wasteful and does little to
spur home ownership, economists from across the political
spectrum said at a congressional hearing on Thursday, but many
lawmakers mulling a tax code overhaul were having none of it.
Congress is scrutinizing many tax breaks, including the one
enjoyed by about 40 million Americans - mainly middle-class
voters - for the home mortgage interest they pay.
The value of the deduction collectively is about $100
billion a year, according to the congressional Joint Committee
on Taxation.
Experts from a free-market think tank, a liberal-to-centrist
group and other organizations mostly agreed that the mortgage
deduction is inefficient because it encourages debt and
disproportionately helps those in the highest income brackets.
At the hearing, many lawmakers from both parties were
skeptical of the economists' arguments, however, and warned
against scrapping the tax break as a way to lower tax rates.
"Would it be just for us to say to working families, to
middle-class families, that we are going to snatch the rug from
under you?" said Representative John Lewis, a Democrat from
Georgia.
As Congress inches toward possibly revamping the tax code
for the first time since 1986, a wide range of tax breaks is
being examined. In the House of Representatives, efforts are
being led by Michigan Republican Dave Camp, chairman of the
tax-writing Ways and Means Committee, which convened the
hearing.
Eric Toder, an economist from the liberal-leaning Urban
Institute and centrist Tax Policy Center, and Mark Calabria, an
economist from the free-market think tank Cato Institute, both
said the deduction is bad policy.
"Both theory and available evidence suggests it does little
to encourage home ownership, but instead mostly encourages
upper-middle households to buy larger and more expensive homes,"
said Toder.
Calabria, who backs scrapping the tax break altogether, said
that a decline in housing prices would soften the blow.
"I'd rather pay less for the house quite frankly," Calabria
said. "It is a subsidy for debt, not home ownership."
Representative Pat Tiberi, an Ohio Republican, cited his
experience as a real estate agent to challenge some of the
economists who spoke at the Ways and Means hearing.
"Never once did I have a client say to me, 'I want to buy
this house because I can get a higher mortgage interest
deduction,' " Tiberi said.
SECOND HOMES A COMPLEX ISSUE
The maximum amount of eligible mortgage debt for the
deduction is currently $1 million for either a first or second
home, or even a boat, and up to $100,000 on home equity loans.
Rob Dietz, an economist with the National Association of
Home Builders, said the second-home issue is more complicated
than it appears because many of the wealthiest owners of second
homes own them outright without a mortgage.
"When most Americans think of second homes, thoughts
typically go to expensive beach homes," Dietz told the panel.
The average household income of those who have a mortgage on
a second home was about $71,000, according to the analysis by
the National Association of Home Builders.
A December 2010 deficit-reduction study known as the
Simpson-Bowles report proposed lowering the limit on eligible
mortgage debt to $500,000, as well as killing the deduction for
home equity loans and second homes. The report was commissioned
by Obama, but he did not embrace it.