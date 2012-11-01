WASHINGTON Nov 1 Taxpayers in 11 states slammed
by Sandy have something to look forward to as they recover from
the storm damage: relief from the Internal Revenue Service.
The massive storm, which killed at least 93 people by
Thursday afternoon, has been declared a "qualified disaster" by
President Barack Obama.
Workers who receive storm-related compensation from their
employers will not face a tax liability. These payments can
include a range of expenses, including funeral costs, which are
not already covered by insurance.
The tax relief extends to certain payments from charities,
state programs and the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
There are no additional IRS forms to fill out for the tax
relief, said William Jewett, a partner with Ropes & Gray LLP.
"The last thing these people need who are being helped out by
their employer is tax reporting and withholding," Jewett said.
Businesses that make these payments can deduct the
compensation expense from their tax bills.
This relief was put in the tax code after the Sept. 11,
2001, attacks.
Additionally, taxpayers who need cash quickly for storm
repairs can borrow from 401(K) retirement savings in certain
circumstances without the usual penalties.
Separately, the IRS said on Wednesday that payroll and
excise taxes due on Oct. 31 would be delayed until Nov. 7.