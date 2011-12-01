* Boehner: No question that tax cut good for economy
* White House rejects Republican plan to pay for tax cut
* Senate may vote on Democratic measure on Thursday
By Thomas Ferraro and Caren Bohan
WASHINGTON, Dec 1 The top Republican in the
U.S. Congress said on Thursday that extending a payroll tax cut
for workers would boost the U.S. economy, putting himself at
odds with members of his party who are skeptical of its
benefits.
Minutes after declaring "I'm not an economist. I don't know
what kind of impact it's going to have," Speaker of the House
of Representatives John Boehner said renewal of the tax cut
would be economically beneficial.
"I don't think there is any question that the payroll tax
relief, in fact, helps the economy, in allowing more Americans
... to keep more of their money," Boehner said when pressed by
reporters.
Boehner's comments, quickly welcomed by the White House,
were in sharp contrast to what members of his party were saying
just days ago.
Many Republican lawmakers are skeptical that extending the
tax cut beyond this year will help job creation and say it will
have only a temporary effect on the economy.
The White House, investment banks and some economists have
warned in recent days that U.S. economic growth could suffer in
2012 if the cuts are allowed to expire.
Until earlier this week, Republicans had been lukewarm to
extending the payroll tax cut, but they have come under
political pressure to do so in advance of the 2012 presidential
and congressional elections.
"Republicans have finally felt the heat of doing something
about the payroll tax cut," said House Democratic Leader Nancy
Pelosi.
But Boehner said his party was sticking to its demand that
the tax cut be paid for and not add to the country's $15
trillion debt.
Obama has proposed a tax increase on wealthy Americans, but
Republicans have rejected that, saying it would hurt business
owners who generate jobs.
White House spokesman Jay Carney called it progress that
Boehner backed extension, but he rejected a Senate Republican
plan to pay for it as an "unbalanced approach."
Senate Republicans offered a plan on Wednesday to cover the
projected $120 billion cost of extending the tax cut. It would
continue a pay freeze for federal workers through 2015 and
gradually reduce the federal workforce by 10 percent.
The Senate could begin voting as early as Thursday evening
on competing funding plans by Democrats and Republicans. Both
proposals will likely fail, triggering intensive negotiations
on a compromise.
Without congressional action by Dec. 31, the payroll tax
that workers pay would revert to 6.2 percent, up from the
current, temporary 4.2 percent tax. On average, it would cost
American families about $1,000 a year.
(Additional reporting by Donna Smith, Rachelle Younglai and
Caren Bohan; Editing by Ross Colvin and Eric Walsh)