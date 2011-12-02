* Congressional leaders likely to negotiate compromise
* Boehner: No question that tax cut good for economy
By Thomas Ferraro and Richard Cowan
WASHINGTON, Dec 1 The U.S. Senate on Thursday
defeated competing payroll tax cut extension plans by Democrats
and Republicans, clearing the way for negotiations on
compromise legislation that could boost the economy next year.
In late-night votes, the Senate, as expected, defeated a
Democratic plan that would have extended and expanded the
payroll tax cut that is scheduled to expire on Dec. 31.
Republicans particularly objected to a new tax on the
wealthy to cover the $110 billion in projected lost revenues
from continuing the temporary tax cut.
Following the votes, President Barack Obama said in a
statement, "It makes absolutely no sense to raise taxes on the
middle class at a time when so many are still trying to get
back on their feet." He urged Congress to come to a deal to
extend the payroll tax cuts.
The White House, investment banks and some economists have
warned in recent days that U.S. economic growth could suffer in
2012 if the tax cut for workers is allowed to expire.
After the Democratic legislation was defeated, the Senate
promptly killed an alternative Republican plan. It too would
have extended the tax cut for a year. But it did not embrace
the Democrats' proposal to reduce the worker tax even further
and to also cut an employer-paid payroll tax. [ID:nN1E7B00YO]
Republican ambivalence toward any extension of the payroll
tax cut was evident in the Senate as a majority of the party's
47 senators voted against the Republican plan.
The tax revenues are used to fund the Social Security
retirement program. But Obama and his fellow Democrats have
pushed the tax cut as a way of putting more cash into workers'
hands amid a sluggish economy.
The drive to extend the temporary payroll tax cut that
workers have had since the beginning of this year got a boost
on Thursday when the top Republican in Congress agreed that it
would help the economy. In so doing, House of Representatives
Speaker John Boehner put himself at odds with some members of
his party who are skeptical of its benefits.
FEELING THE HEAT?
Minutes after declaring "I'm not an economist. I don't know
what kind of impact it's going to have," Boehner said renewal
of the tax cut would be economically beneficial.
"I don't think there is any question that the payroll tax
relief, in fact, helps the economy, in allowing more Americans
... to keep more of their money," Boehner said when pressed by
reporters.
Boehner's comments, quickly welcomed by the White House,
were in sharp contrast to what members of his party were saying
just days ago.
Many Republican lawmakers are skeptical that extending the
tax cut beyond this year will help job creation and say it will
have only a temporary effect on the economy.
Until earlier this week, Republican leaders had been
lukewarm to extending the payroll tax cut, but they have come
under political pressure to do so in advance of the 2012
presidential and congressional elections.
"Republicans have finally felt the heat of doing something
about the payroll tax cut," said House Democratic Leader Nancy
Pelosi.
Boehner said his party was sticking to its demand that the
tax cut be paid for and not add to the country's $15 trillion
debt.
While the Senate Democratic plan defeated on Thursday would
have paid for the tax cut, Republicans objected, saying that
doing so with a tax on income over $1 million annually would
hurt business owners who generate jobs.
The defeated Senate Republican plan covered the cost of
extending the tax cut largely by continuing a pay freeze for
federal workers through 2015 and gradually reducing the federal
workforce by 10 percent.
Without congressional action by Dec. 31, the payroll tax
that workers pay would revert to 6.2 percent, up from the
current, 4.2 percent tax. On average, it would cost American
families about $1,000 a year.
A compromise bill likely would incorporate some Republican
ideas for offsetting the revenue losses. For their part,
Democrats might seek to include an extension of unemployment
benefits that will begin to expire early next year, as well as
a temporary patch for an upcoming problem with Medicare doctor
payments.
Any compromise that passes the Senate also would have to be
approved by the House.
(Additional reporting by Donna Smith, Rachelle Younglai and
Caren Bohan; Editing by Eric Walsh)