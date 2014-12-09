(Adds Wyden on one-year Internet access tax moratorium
extension, paragraph 3)
By Kevin Drawbaugh
WASHINGTON Dec 9 The U.S. Congress is moving
this week toward putting off until 2015 any conclusive action on
a tangle of Internet tax issues, including online access taxes
and online state sales taxes.
Though technically separate, the two have become entwined by
political maneuvering, with a holding action in the works on
Capitol Hill, according to analysts and lobbyists.
Democratic Senator Ron Wyden of Oregon said on Tuesday, as
expected, that a one-year extension of a moratorium on any new
taxation of Internet access will be included in a massive
stopgap spending bill still being negotiated in Congress.
That will likely leave until next year consideration of the
broader question of possibly making that moratorium permanent,
as well as demands for a new approach to online sales taxes.
"What we're looking at is kicking the can down the road and
putting this issue into 2015," said Clay Brockman, an analyst at
Height Securities.
Bricks-and-mortar retailers have pushed for years for
empowering the 45 states that charge sales taxes to require
etailers to collect it on online purchases. At present, only
some states require this and only for some etailers.
The inconsistency of the system gives many online merchants
that do not collect sales tax a pricing advantage over
traditional stores that must, under law, collect sales tax.
Online shoppers are supposed to submit payment for tax due,
but almost no one does. As a result, many online purchases are
tax-free and cheaper than in-store purchases.
The Democratic-led Senate approved a bill last year to
enable states to force collection of sales tax on Internet
purchases, but it stalled in the House of Representatives.
Republicans there opposed it as a tax increase even though
online shoppers were already, by law, supposed to pay sales tax.
Separately, the House in July approved a bill to permanently
ban new taxes on Internet access. The Senate did not approve
that bill, but some House and Senate lawmakers crafted new
legislation that would both extend the Internet access tax
moratorium and close the online sales tax "loophole."
That, too, stalled after state and local governments pushed
back, with as much as $500 million in tax revenue on the line
and potentially more put at risk by a multi-year moratorium.
House Republican leaders have signaled that all these
matters are likely to be taken up again early in 2015, when
Republicans will control both the House and Senate.
(Reporting by Kevin Drawbaugh; Editing by Will Dunham)