WASHINGTON, April 22 Legislation that would allow states to tax on-line sales would make business fairer for local retailers and strengthen state and local revenues, White House spokesman Jay Carney said on Monday.

"We believe that the Marketplace Fairness Act will level the playing field for local small business retailers who are undercut every day by out of state on-line companies," Carney said at a briefing."

Because online retail sales avoid sales taxes means state and municipal governments lose out on an important source of tax revenue, Carney said. (Reporting By Mark Felsenthal; editing by Christopher Wilson)