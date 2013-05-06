WASHINGTON May 6 The U.S. Senate on Monday cast a majority of votes to give states the power to enforce their sales tax laws on online purchases, but the bill was expected to stall later in the Republican-controlled House of Representatives.

The Senate had cast more than 60 votes for the legislation with voting still under way. Approval required 51 votes.

After a decade-long push for the change in tax law by brick-and-mortar retailers, the Senate backed allowing state governments to require out-of-state retailers to collect sales tax on purchases made over the Internet, even if the e-tailer has no physical presence in the purchaser's state.