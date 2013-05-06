WASHINGTON May 6 The U.S. Senate on Monday cast
a majority of votes to give states the power to enforce their
sales tax laws on online purchases, but the bill was expected to
stall later in the Republican-controlled House of
Representatives.
The Senate had cast more than 60 votes for the legislation
with voting still under way. Approval required 51 votes.
After a decade-long push for the change in tax law by
brick-and-mortar retailers, the Senate backed allowing state
governments to require out-of-state retailers to collect sales
tax on purchases made over the Internet, even if the e-tailer
has no physical presence in the purchaser's state.