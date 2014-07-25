WASHINGTON, July 25 President Barack Obama called on Thursday for limits on corporate deals known as inversions in which U.S. companies shift domicile to foreign countries to avoid U.S. taxes.

Washington has grappled for 30 years with inversions. Fifty-two such deals have occurred in the past 31 years, half since the 2008-2009 credit crisis, a Reuters review showed.

Here is a summary of U.S. government efforts to manage them.

ISLAND TIME

The first inversion was in 1983, followed by none at all for more than a decade.

In the mid-1990s, deals resumed, with U.S. corporations setting up small companies in Bermuda or the Cayman Islands that would become the parents of the U.S. businesses, although core operations stayed in the United States.

The name "inversion" came from the idea of turning the company upside down, making the offshore company the head and U.S. operations the body.

Inversions allow U.S. companies to book foreign profits at low or no taxes abroad, avoiding the need to park foreign profits offshore or bring them home and pay the 35 percent U.S. corporate income tax rate. By booking them in a country with a lower tax rate, those profits could be put to use at lower cost.

TREASURY RESPONDS

The U.S. Treasury Department expressed concern about the deals in 2002. Congress in 2004 set two tests for inversions.

First, if the original U.S. company's investors still held 80 percent or more of the new foreign parent's shares, the new parent would be treated as a U.S. company, not a foreign one.

Second, the same treatment would apply if the new, foreign parent had no "substantial business activities" in its home country. After these rules were adopted, the deals dried up.

The deals resumed in 2008, but they were different. Their destinations were no longer island havens. Rather, new foreign parents were being acquired in Canada, Ireland, Britain and the Netherlands. Also, deals were structured to take advantage of a part of the law that said if the original U.S. shareholders owned from 60 to 80 percent of the new, foreign parent, it would be treated as a foreign entity, but with some restrictions.

OBAMA'S PROPOSALS

By 2010, large U.S. businesses were pursuing inversions. Obama asked Congress to act on proposals from the White House to curb the deals, but no action was taken.

For six years, Obama has annually called for one or more of the following changes. One is to make inversions harder by scrapping the 60-80 percent test and changing the 80 percent holdings test to 50 percent.

The president has urged a "substantial business activities" test to deny foreign company status where operations are still primarily U.S.-located and U.S.-managed.

Finally, he has urged fighting U.S. earnings stripping by tightening the limits on deductibility of interest paid by inverted U.S. companies on inter-company debt. (Reporting by Kevin Drawbaugh. Editing by Andre Grenon)