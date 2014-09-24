(Repeats to additional subscribers)
By Sam N. Adams
NEW YORK, Sept 24 The Treasury department this
week announced a new set of regulations to crack down on the
wave of "corporate inversions," in which American companies
lower their tax bill by, simply put, relocating their legal
corporate addresses overseas. The Obama administration is trying
to make these inversions more costly and difficult - but how do
they work? Some answers to your questions:
Q: So what exactly is an inversion?
A: A corporate inversion typically happens when a
multinational company based in America relocates its official
headquarters to a country with a lower tax burden, without
physically moving its operations. Nominally relocating to places
like Bermuda, Switzerland or Ireland can greatly decrease the
amount a company pays in taxes. This move takes the shape of an
American firm acquiring a smaller foreign company, with the new
operation formally based abroad.
Q: What are the new restrictions that the Treasury
department has put in place, and why are they a disincentive to
invert?
A: They're meant to reduce the economic incentives for
leaving the U.S. In other words: "think twice" before moving
ahead with your relocation plan, said Treasury Secretary Jack
Lew. The Treasury will try to prevent companies from eluding
American tax men by moving around international profits from one
foreign subsidiary to another. In addition, companies will also
no longer be able to shrink themselves to meet the 80 percent
U.S.-ownership limit by purging capital via dividends right
before inverting. On the flip side, the foreign buyer can't
artificially beef up its assets so that it can meet its 20
percent minimum threshold. Some proposed inversions may now be
at risk.
Q: What are the economic benefits for the company?
A: The United States has the highest corporate tax rate
among the 34 countries in the Organization for Economic
Cooperation and Development. The corporate income tax rate
stands at 35 percent, and that's before the states get their
cut. (The effective rate is much lower, thanks to tax
loopholes.) What's more, the U.S. taxes income that American
companies earn around the world - not just within the country.
By relocating its legal base to somewhere with more merciful tax
rates, companies can stand to take home a larger portion of
their earnings.
Q: Is it a good thing for shareholders?
A: Yes and no. Inversions cut the company's tax bill, which
isn't a bad thing for shareholders of course. But as Reuters
wrote earlier this year, inverted companies have
as good a chance of underperforming the general market as they
do overpreforming it. And while the inversion can mean lower
taxes for the company itself, it could mean higher taxes for a
shareholder. Because the inversion is an exchange of shares
between the domestic and the foreign firm, the transaction
leaves investors vulnerable to capital gains taxes.
Q: Are there any other ways shareholders can get burned?
A: A rule implemented in 2004, the last time inversions were
tackled by the Feds, placed a 15 percent excise tax on any
options that vested in the six months before or after the close
of the transaction. When medical device maker Medtronic Inc.
announced intentions to acquire the Ireland-based
Covidien for $42.9 billion, the second biggest proposed
inversion yet, the American company decided it would cover the
taxes its officers and directors incurred from the deal. But the
law also taxes such subsidies in an attempt to disincentivize
this from happening. So Medtronic, as Fortune Magazine reported
in July, "grossed up" those payments: the company not only paid
for its directors' taxes, but the taxes on those subsidies. All
told, instead of letting the officers and directors pay the
excise tax themselves, shareholders were on the hook for $63
million.
Q: What does it mean for U.S. taxpayers?
A: The move keeps more money inside the company's coffers and
outside of the tax base - to the tune of as much as $20 billion
over the next decade, according to White House estimates.(A tiny
percentage of tax revenues over this period, to be sure.) While
the Treasury does benefit from the capital gains taxes upfront,
it says that this revenue is far outweighed by the long-term
loss of tax receipts.
Q: What was the first company to invert and when?
A: Oil-field services conglomerate McDermott International
Inc kicked off the modern inversion trend in 1982, when
the Texas company planted its flag in Panama. There was no
foreign merger involved, but it created a precedent for a
company moving offshore to whittle down its tax bill. The
headquarters remain in Houston to this day.
Q: Why does a company have to be purchased by a foreign
company?
A: Blame it on McDermott and other companies that relocated.
The American Jobs Creation Act of 2004 attempted to stem the
exodus of companies by making it illegal for a company to buy a
P.O. box in the Cayman Islands and call it a day. But there was
a loophole: a company could invert via a merger, as long as U.S.
entities owned less than 80 percent of shares in the new
company. Since that law was enacted, most of the expatriations
have taken place through these kinds of mergers.
Q: So the administration could only go so far - what's next?
What would the Democrats do if they had their druthers? The
Republicans?
A: Any more substantial reform to inversion law will take an
act of Congress, and odds are very low that'll happen this year.
Democrats are working to pass a bill that would retroactively
block inversions dating to May 8. Republicans, meanwhile, have
indicated they won't support any bill with retroactive
penalties. In an ideal world, the White House would surely like
to simply increase the size ratio required for a foreign company
to bring an American company offshore from the current 20
percent to, say, 50 percent. That would make it much more
difficult for a company to get "acquired" by a smaller firm,
with the legal headquarters moving abroad.