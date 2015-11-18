(Adds Levin, Treasury, Pfizer comments, background)
By Kevin Drawbaugh
WASHINGTON Nov 18 The U.S. Treasury Department
will clamp down further this week on corporate income
tax-avoiding "inversion" deals by U.S. companies with foreign
rivals, according to a letter seen by Reuters on Wednesday.
With a major inversion deal in the works between U.S. drug
maker Pfizer Inc and smaller Irish competitor Allergan
Plc, Treasury's move will be its latest to curb such
transactions and protect the U.S. corporate tax base.
Inversions typically involve a U.S. multinational buying a
smaller foreign competitor and relocating to its home country,
if only on paper, to escape U.S. taxation. Ireland is a common
destination. Management usually stays in the United States.
In the letter, Treasury said: "Later this week, we intend to
issue additional targeted guidance to deter and reduce further
the economic benefits of corporate inversions."
Details were not spelled out in the letter, signed by
Treasury Secretary Jack Lew and addressed to four senior
lawmakers: U.S. Senators Ron Wyden and Orrin Hatch, and
Representatives Kevin Brady and Sander Levin. All four serve on
the Senate and House tax committees.
"We have no further comment beyond what's in the letter, at
this time," a Treasury spokesman said.
Levin said in a statement: "The fact that American
companies, including Pfizer, continue to pursue inversions makes
clear that additional steps are needed to stop this trend."
Noting that Treasury can only do so much on its own, Levin
urged Congress to "get off the sidelines and take action to
change the law to stop these tax-motivated inversions."
As a wave of inversions peaked in September 2014, Treasury
took several regulatory actions to reduce the tax benefits of
inverting, while also making new deals more difficult. That
slowed deal flow but did not stop it entirely.
For months tax experts have speculated about what could come
next from Treasury. Possible steps might include tightening the
rules on two strategies related to inversions, tax experts said:
so-called "earnings stripping" and "skinny down" distributions.
Earnings-stripping rules combat shifting of U.S. profits out
of the country to low-tax jurisdictions. Treasury has struggled
to write new rules on this under present law, said tax experts.
Rules targeting skinny-down distributions are meant to keep
U.S. companies from shrinking their operations ahead of
inversions to evade standards for minimum levels of foreign
ownership in inverted companies.
Shares in Allergan were down 5 percent in late trading.
Spokespersons for Pfizer and Allergan declined to comment.
