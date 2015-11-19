WASHINGTON Nov 19 The U.S. Treasury Department on Thursday clamped down on tax-avoiding "inversion" deals that U.S. companies do with foreign corporations. It was not immediately clear if the new rules would affect Pfizer Inc's bid for rival Allergan Plc.

Effective immediately, Treasury said it is making inversions harder to do by limiting a U.S. acquirer's ability to set up a new foreign parent in a third country and to "stuff" assets into a foreign parent to meet post-inversion ownership limits.

"While we intend to take additional action in the coming months, there is only so much the Treasury Department can do to prevent these tax-avoidance transactions. Only legislation can decisively stop inversions," Treasury Secretary Jack Lew said in a statement outlining the new rules.

Treasury said it was taking several other steps, some effective immediately and some retroactive to Sept. 22, 2014, when the department last clamped down on the transactions. (Reporting by Kevin Drawbaugh; Editing by Eric Walsh)