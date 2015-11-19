WASHINGTON Nov 19 The U.S. Treasury Department
on Thursday clamped down on tax-avoiding "inversion" deals that
U.S. companies do with foreign corporations. It was not
immediately clear if the new rules would affect Pfizer Inc's
bid for rival Allergan Plc.
Effective immediately, Treasury said it is making inversions
harder to do by limiting a U.S. acquirer's ability to set up a
new foreign parent in a third country and to "stuff" assets into
a foreign parent to meet post-inversion ownership limits.
"While we intend to take additional action in the coming
months, there is only so much the Treasury Department can do to
prevent these tax-avoidance transactions. Only legislation can
decisively stop inversions," Treasury Secretary Jack Lew said in
a statement outlining the new rules.
Treasury said it was taking several other steps, some
effective immediately and some retroactive to Sept. 22, 2014,
when the department last clamped down on the transactions.
