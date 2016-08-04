By David Ingram and David Morgan
| NEW YORK/WASHINGTON
sued the Obama administration on Thursday over a crackdown on
U.S. companies that try to reduce their U.S. taxes by rebasing
abroad in a process known as inversion.
The U.S. Chamber of Commerce and the Texas Association of
Business filed a lawsuit in Texas federal court that said a
regulation from the U.S. Treasury Department in April exceeded
what the law allows the department to do.
The rule was aimed at mergers involving non-U.S. companies
such as Ireland-based Allergan Plc that have increased
their size through a series of acquisitions. The rule helped to
scuttle what had been a planned $160 billion merger of Allergan
and U.S. drugmaker Pfizer Inc.
"Treasury and the IRS ignored the clear limits of a statute,
and simply rewrote the law unilaterally. This is not the way
government is supposed to work in America," Chamber President
Tom Donohue said in a statement.
A Treasury spokeswoman declined to comment.
Lawyers with expertise in tax law have said that such a
lawsuit would face an uphill battle against Treasury, which has
a strong record in court.
An 1867 law called the Anti-Injunction Act says that in
general no legal challenge can be brought against a tax until it
is assessed, and the administration of President Barack Obama
could argue that the law bars a suit for now.
The Chamber and the Texas Association of Business argue,
though, that the Treasury Department and the Internal Revenue
Service must still follow a different law, the Administrative
Procedure Act (APA). That law spells out the process agencies
must follow before they impose regulations.
According to the lawsuit, the Treasury rule violated the APA
because Treasury lacked authority to act, its rule was arbitrary
and capricious, and Treasury did not allow for public notice and
comment.
Treasury unveiled a package of rules in April meant to
discourage inversions, which typically involve a U.S.
multinational buying a smaller company in a foreign country with
lower corporate taxes and then rebasing there, if only on paper.
Inverting U.S. companies usually leave their core U.S.
operations at home, transferring only their legal tax domicile
to the home country of the acquired company. Popular
destinations for the deals are Ireland, Britain and Canada.
Inversions have a firm legal basis. But Democratic lawmakers
have criticized them for eroding the U.S. corporate tax base,
which is already riddled with loopholes. Republicans have
largely opposed new curbs on the deals.
Representative Kevin Brady, a Texas Republican, said in
mid-April that Treasury appeared to have overstepped its
authority.
The lawsuit challenges one specific regulation that imposed
a three-year limit on foreign companies such as Allergan bulking
up on U.S. assets to avoid the ownership thresholds for a later
inversion.
In April, Treasury defended its regulation in a statement
that said it was "not consistent with the purposes" of federal
law to permit a foreign company to bulk up so quickly and then
enter into another inversion.
Texas federal courts have been a friendly venue for groups
suing the Obama administration. A judge there blocked the
president's proposed overhaul of immigration, and another Texas
judge blocked a rule requiring employers to report when they
seek assistance in countering union campaigns.
(Reporting by David Morgan in Washington and David Ingram in
New York; Editing by Kevin Drawbaugh and Grant McCool)