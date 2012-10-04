By Patrick Temple-West
WASHINGTON Oct 3 The U.S. Treasury Department
is examining individual retirement accounts as vehicles for
potential tax avoidance, a top tax official said in a letter to
Democratic lawmakers released on Wednesday.
Democratic lawmakers have raised questions about the
individual retirement account, or IRA, of Republican
presidential nominee Mitt Romney and asked the agencies to look
into potential tax skirting by IRA holders. Romney has disclosed
that his IRA contained up to $101 million, despite annual limits
of much smaller amounts.
Treasury and the Internal Revenue Service "have been aware
of this risk for a number of years and have been taking actions
to curb abuses," Mark Mazur, Treasury assistant secretary for
tax policy, said in the Sept. 19 letter to three Democratic
House of Representatives members.
The IRS organized a team last year to improve compliance and
enforcement of retirement account tax issues, Mazur said.
The IRA and Treasury are trying to estimate the number of
IRA audits that involve asset valuation issues and gauge the
size of any tax compliance problems, Mazur said.
IRAs are subject to contribution limits, which prompted some
speculation at the time about how Romney's got so large, as
shown in financial disclosure forms the former Massachusetts
governor filed with federal election officials in August 2011.
"Gov. Romney has been eligible to contribute to retirement
plans since he entered the workforce in 1975," a Romney campaign
spokeswoman said in a statement on Wednesday. "Likewise, the
investments in the IRA have appreciated sharply."
Aaron Albright, a spokesman for Democratic Representative
George Miller, who received the Mazur letter, said: "Governor
Romney's financial disclosure forms raised significant issues on
whether this presents a problem of how people possibly
misevaluate their IRAs to evade taxes."
House Democrats have called on the tax-writing committees in
Congress to address IRA tax avoidance concerns.