By Patrick Temple-West
WASHINGTON, March 7 The U.S. Internal
Revenue Service issued guidance on Wednesday for tax treatment
of "bearer bonds," often used by U.S. companies to issue debt in
foreign countries, drawing warnings from tax professionals of
possible debt market disruption ahead.
Congress two years ago restricted bearer bond issuance by
U.S. companies in foreign countries. That limit takes effect on
March 19. The IRS guidance was meant to tell companies and
bondholders how to comply with the law and avoid penalties.
Despite the signposts set down by the tax-collecting agency,
some among market players remained concerned.
"There is a bit of an unknown as to what the market will do
after the 18th," said Payson Peabody, tax counsel for the
Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association.
"There could be some market disruptions, but I don't know
whether they are material or not," he said.
Japan's central securities depository has also warned of
market disruptions.
U.S. companies that issue "Samurai" bonds, which are
denominated in yen, could lose a major source of funding without
the IRS clarity, said Haruhiko Kato, CEO of the Japan Securities
Depository Center in a Feb. 28 letter to the IRS.
The IRS cannot determine for tax purposes who receives
interest payments from bearer bonds because of the way they are
sold and held in foreign countries.
The 2010 law imposes penalties on companies and bondholders
for not reporting bearer bond interest to the IRS.
"Congress has just felt that bearer bonds are just
inherently bad because they allow people to hold the instruments
of value without identifying who they are," said Philip Garlett,
a partner at Burt Staples & Maner LLP in Washington.
Issuance of the bonds has been restricted in the United
States since 1982. The bonds are still issued by U.S. businesses
in foreign markets to foreign individuals, according to the IRS.
Companies have already started shifting away from issuing
bearer bonds. That trend could accelerate without "iron-clad"
guidance from the U.S. government, Peabody added.
