WASHINGTON, Sept 27 (Reuters) The head of a congressional panel that oversees the tax-collecting U.S. Internal Revenue Service on Tuesday asked to suspend a regulation that would make banks disclose more about foreign account depositors.

The IRS wants banks to make public more information on interest paid to non-U.S. depositors with assets in U.S. financial institutions.

The agency has proposed a regulation as part an effort to better coordinate international tax reporting and information sharing, according to the Federal Register.

U.S. House of Representatives Ways and Means oversight subcommittee Chairman Charles Boustany said in a letter to Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner that the proposed regulation could threaten foreign investments in the economy.

"Imposing reporting requirements on these deposits through regulatory fiat threatens to drive significant investments out of our economy by undermining the rules Congress has set in place specifically to attract it, and at exactly the time when our economy can least afford it," wrote Boustany, a Republican.

The letter requested information by Oct. 11 on the costs of implementing the regulation. Boustany also asked for more details on how the IRS would implement the regulation.

The Treasury and IRS initially proposed a similar regulation in 2001. But comment letters to the IRS highlighted the cost to banks of this implementation as well as privacy rights concerns. The proposal was dropped in 2002.

"It is disappointing to see the IRS once again try to impose unnecessary regulations and costs on U.S. banks," Boustany wrote.

An IRS official said on Tuesday the agency would review the letter and respond to Boustany. (Reporting by Patrick Temple-West)