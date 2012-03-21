WASHINGTON, March 21 The research and
development tax credit and 'transfer pricing' are the two top
worries being reported to the U.S. Internal Revenue Service by
companies on a new form known as "Schedule UTP" that took effect
just last year, the IRS said on Wednesday.
The R&D tax credit has been a leading area of dispute
between companies and the IRS for years. Transfer pricing is a
strategy involving multinational corporations that shift profits
to low-tax jurisdictions from high-tax ones.
The IRS is requiring corporations to use the new form to
report to the tax-collecting agency any tax positions that they
view as "uncertain" or vulnerable to challenge by the IRS.
IRS Commissioner Doug Shulman said at a congressional
hearing that, since the beginning of the year, about 1,900
businesses have filed "Schedule UTP" information.
"A lot of the large business issues are international issues
- the most serious one is transfer pricing. That's where we're
shifting our large business operation," Shulman said.
Nineteen percent of all issues disclosed involved transfer
pricing, he said.
This is an area of frequent and intense international tax
disputes between businesses and the agency.
Corporations with more than $100 million in assets started
reporting their uncertain positions on Schedule UTP last year
with their returns for the 2010 tax year.
Separately, Shulman also criticized Congress for not
providing the IRS with funding to implement President Barack
Obama's healthcare system overhaul, set to take effect in 2014.
The IRS needs funds to harmonize its technology with new
state insurance exchanges and it requested $8.2 million to cover
the individual mandate portion of the overhaul.
"Whether you like the policy or not, when laws are passed
you need to implement them," he said.
