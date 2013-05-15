WASHINGTON May 15 A second U.S. House of
Representatives committee announced on Wednesday it will hold a
hearing on the Internal Revenue Service's targeting of
conservative groups for extra tax scrutiny.
The House Oversight and Government Reform Committee will
hold a hearing on May 22, an aide to Representative Darrell
Issa, the Republican committee chairman, said.
U.S. Deputy Treasury Secretary Neil Wolin; former IRS
Commissioner Doug Shulman; Lois Lerner, chief of the IRS tax
exempt unit; and Treasury Inspector General for Tax
Administration J. Russell George are being asked to testify.
On Friday, a separate House committee will hold the first
hearing on the matter since it erupted last week. George and
acting IRS Commissioner Steven Miller will testify there.
(Reporting by Kim Dixon; Editing by Vicki Allen; Editing by
Kevin Drawbaugh)