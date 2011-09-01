WASHINGTON, Sept 1 The U.S. Internal Revenue Service said on Thursday it was extending tax filing deadlines and taking other steps to help victims of Hurricane Irene.

In New York, New Jersey, North Carolina and Puerto Rico, the IRS said it was postponing certain filing deadlines to Oct. 31, 2011, for corporations, businesses and individuals.

"Other locations are expected to be added in coming days following additional damage assessments by the Federal Emergency Management Agency," the IRS said.

Details of the extensions can be found on the IRS website at www.irs.gov.

So far, filing and payment relief applies to the New York counties of Albany, Delaware, Dutchess, Essex, Greene, Schenectady, Schoharie and Ulster.

New Jersey counties covered include Bergen, Essex, Morris, Passaic and Somerset. North Carolina counties covered include Beaufort, Carteret, Craven, Dare, Hyde, Pamlico and Tyrell. (Reporting by Kevin Drawbaugh; Editing by Leslie Adler)