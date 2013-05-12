* Lawmakers doubt IRS explanation that targeting was not
political
* New headache for Obama while Republicans continue to press
on Libya
By Doug Palmer
WASHINGTON, May 12 Republican lawmakers called
on Sunday for a broad investigation of the U.S. tax agency's
acknowledgement that its agents had singled out conservative
political groups for more scrutiny, and demanded that President
Barack Obama make clear the action was unacceptable.
"This is something we cannot let stand. It needs to have a
full investigation," House of Representatives Intelligence
Committee Chairman Mike Rogers, a Michigan Republican, said on
"Fox News Sunday."
"I don't care if you're a conservative, a liberal a Democrat
or a Republican, this should send a chill up your spine," Rogers
added.
In a practice that drew complaints during the 2012 general
election campaign, non-profit advocacy groups with the words
"Tea Party" or "patriot" in their names were flagged for closer
review by the Internal Revenue Service when they applied to the
agency for tax-exempt status. Such groups may focus on issues,
but may not directly support any candidate.
"This is truly outrageous and it contributes to the profound
mistrust that the American people have in government," Senator
Susan Collins, a Maine Republican, said on CNN's "State of the
Union." "The president needs to make crystal clear that this is
totally unacceptable in America."
Collins said she also doubted the IRS's claim that the
groups were targeted as part of an "inappropriate" organizing
technique by a few bureaucrats in the agency's tax-exempt
section, rather than for political reasons.
"I just don't buy that this was a couple of rogue IRS
employees. After all, groups with "progressive" in their names
were not targeted similarly," Collins said.
"If it had been just a small group of employees, then you
would think that the high-level IRS supervisors would have
rushed to make this public, fire the employees involved and
apologized to the American people and informed Congress," she
said.
NEW HEADACHE FOR OBAMA
An IRS official has apologized for the practice, which has
embarrassed the tax-collecting agency and poses another
potential headache for the Obama administration at a time when
Republicans continue to raise questions about the
administration's actions related to the deadly assault on the
U.S. mission in Benghazi, Libya, last September.
Lois Lerner, director of the IRS tax-exempt office, said on
Friday that revenue agents in Cincinnati targeted the
conservative groups "without talking to managers" and that
politics had played no role in the screening.
The Cincinnati staffers were trying to deal with a crush of
applications for tax-exempt status by using key words to get
through the paper work faster, she said.
About 300 applications initially were flagged for closer
scrutiny. Of those, 75 were chosen for that treatment based on
the presence of the key words in their names. Lerner said none
of the applicants was denied tax-exempt status.
The Treasury Department's inspector general for tax
administration is to release a report on its investigation into
the issue within a few days.
White House spokesman Jay Carney has called the closer
scrutiny of the conservative groups "inappropriate," and has
said he expected the inspector general's investigation to be
thorough and lead to changes at the IRS.
Rep. Rogers said an outside investigation was needed to get
to the root of the matter, referring to IRS statements last year
that no groups had been targeted for additional scrutiny.
"I don't know where it stops or who's involved ... (The
investigation) has to be external. It's clearly shown that they
can't do it themselves. And I think Congress needs to have that
oversight," Rogers said.
Representative Darrell Issa, a California Republican,
requested the IRS inspector general report last year after
accusing the IRS of targeting conservative groups.
He has vowed to investigate, and the House Oversight and
Government Reform committee he chairs has the power to issue
subpoenas.
At least one other congressional panel intends to hold
hearings, giving Republicans multiple opportunities to hammer
the agency and the White House over the IRS affair.