WASHINGTON May 13 Higher-level U.S. Internal
Revenue Service officials took part in discussions as far back
as August 2011 about targeting by lower-level tax agents of "Tea
Party" and other conservative groups, according to documents
reviewed by Reuters on Monday.
The documents show the offices of the IRS's chief counsel
and deputy commissioner for services and enforcement
communicated about the targeting with lower-level officials on
Aug. 4, 2011, and March 8, 2012, respectively.
The two communications occurred weeks and months before Doug
Shulman, then the commissioner of the IRS, told congressional
panels in late March 2012 that no groups were being targeted for
extra scrutiny by the tax agency.
The IRS has maintained that its senior leadership did not
know for some time that lower-level agents were applying extra
scrutiny to applications for tax-exempt status from groups with
key words in their names, such as "Tea Party" and "Patriot."
The agency said in a statement on Monday that Steven Miller,
who is now acting IRS commissioner, was first informed in early
May 2012 that some groups seeking tax-exempt status had been
"improperly identified by name" and subjected to extra scrutiny.
The controversy that has erupted over this practice drew
comment on Monday from President Barack Obama, who said it would
be "outrageous" if IRS staff targeted conservative groups.
He said anyone who did such targeting must be held fully
accountable because the IRS must be neutral and nonpartisan.
The top Republican lawmaker in charge of IRS oversight set a
hearing date for Friday to probe the practice, which burst into
wider view last week at a legal conference where a senior IRS
official apologized for it.
The controversy threatens to tarnish the image of the IRS,
an independent government agency that has long maintained it is
free of political influence.
WATCHDOG REPORT COMING
A report from the Treasury Inspector General for Tax
Administration (TIGTA), an independent IRS watchdog, on the
targeting of the groups is due to be made public this week.
Portions of it obtained by Reuters over the weekend listed
the meetings that took place between lower-level staff and the
unnamed senior officials.
Miller was IRS deputy commissioner for services and
enforcement at the time of a March 8, 2012, e-mail exchange in
which his office took part, according to the TIGTA documents. No
individuals are names by TIGTA.
The watchdog's report reads that on March 8, 2012, "The
Deputy Commissioner for Services and Enforcement requested that,
if a taxpayer called about having to provide donor information,
the determinations unit would allow them to not send the donor
names," but be told they might need to provide them later.
Miller could not be reached for comment.
Miller has been leading the IRS following the November 2012
departure of Shulman, who stepped down as chief of the agency
when his term expired. Miller also remains deputy commissioner
for services and enforcement.
The TIGTA documents also mention an Aug. 4, 2011, meeting
about the targeting between lower-level officials and the office
of the IRS chief counsel, but again, no names are listed.
William Wilkins was then, and is now, the IRS chief counsel.
He could not be reached for comment.
The IRS chief counsel's office employs about 1,600 lawyers
and it was unclear who among them might have taken part in the
discussions with lower-level officials. The IRS has roughly
90,000 employees.
WHEN DID IRS LEADERS KNOW?
How much the IRS leadership knew about the targeting, and
when, are two of many questions still unanswered in the
controversy.
IRS agents in a Cincinnati field office in 2010 started
using keywords - such as "Tea Party" and "Patriot" - to sift
through thousands of groups' applications for tax-exempt status
and pick out ones for possible closer scrutiny.
The procedure emerged at a time of controversy about
tax-exempt groups organized under U.S. tax law 501(c)4. Such
groups multiplied after the U.S. Supreme Court's 2010 "Citizens
United" ruling that relaxed campaign finance rules.
New applications for tax-exempt status poured into the IRS
in 2010. Most, but not all, were from conservative groups. The
agency came under pressure to deal with the volume and to ensure
that the groups were following the 501(c)4 rules.
These state that 501(c)4 groups need not disclose their
donors and may spend money on advertising around general issues,
but they may not endorse specific candidates or parties.
LERNER APOLOGIZES
Lois Lerner, head of the IRS tax-exempt organizations
office, set off a firestorm at the Washington legal conference
on Friday when she apologized for the targeting, which
conservatives had complained of for years.
Floyd Williams, who was chief of legislative affairs when he
left the IRS in 2012 after serving at the agency for nearly 16
years, said the agency's decisions are very decentralized.
"I would drop over dead if there were any indication that
the White House was involved and I would say the same with
Treasury," Williams said. "It is deliberately decentralized
because of the notion that the political people should not be
involved in the day activities."